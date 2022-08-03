‘We want to create real change’: England Women urge incoming PM to help next generation of girls

Liz Truss - ‘We want to create real change’: England Women urge next PM to help next generation of girls - GETTY IMAGES

England’s victorious Euro 2022 players have urged the next Prime Minister to give every girl in the nation the chance to follow in their footsteps.



In an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss signed by all 23 members of the squad which beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time in Sunday’s final, the Lionesses have called on the Government “to make a huge difference”.

Meanwhile, ticket sales for England's match against the United States at Wembley in October have reached 65,000 in under 24 hours.



The Football Association announced at 2pm on Tuesday that the Lionesses would return to the scene of Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph to take on reigning world champions the USA on October 7, subject to having secured World Cup qualification in September.

We’re demanding change for the next generation - we @Lionesses say, Let Girls Play.



.. hey kid, soon enough you won’t be asking for my shirt, I’ll be asking for yours. Don’t stop dreaming + we won’t stop fighting for your opportunity to do so .. pic.twitter.com/TDtKfanWXS — Lotte (@lottewubbenmoy) August 3, 2022

