A's want to continue to prove themselves vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Earlier this week, it was the Los Angeles Angels who came to town looking to prove to the defending World Series champions that the pursuit for the American League West pennant would be hotly contested. This weekend, the Oakland Athletics seek to do the same.

The Athletics (14-12) claimed the opener of their series with the Astros on Friday night, 8-1, behind ace left-hander Sean Manaea, who extended his hitless innings streak to a club-record 14 and surrendered just one unearned run over seven innings while lowering his AL-leading ERA to 1.03.

It was the Astros who entered the series with the ballyhooed rotation but Oakland has won 9 of 11 behind sterling starting pitching beginning with Manaea, who no-hit the Boston Red Sox in his previous appearance before shutting down the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Right-hander Daniel Mengden (2-2, 3.86 ERA), originally selected by the Astros in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, will start the middle game of the series for the Athletics. Mengden was traded to Oakland along with catching prospect Jacob Nottingham in return for veteran left-hander (and Houston native) Scott Kazmir on July 23, 2015.

Mengden is 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA over four career starts against his former organization. He did not factor into the decision in an 11-4 road win on Sept. 9, 2017, after allowing three runs, five hits, and two walks in six innings.

Mengden has allowed one earned run in each of his two previous appearances, a span that covers 14 1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts against one walk. Manaea is the Athletics' anchor, but Mengden is rounding into form as a worthy complement, with Houston providing the next test.

The Astros (17-10) will counter with right-hander Lance McCullers (3-1, 4.67 ERA) in an attempt to square the three-game set. He is 1-1 with a 4.95 ERA over four career starts against the Athletics, including an appearance last April 15 in Oakland when he allowed five runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings in a game the Astros won 10-6.

In the micro view, the Astros are seeking a solid enough performance from McCullers to avoid dropping their third consecutive series at home. From a broader perspective, the Astros need McCullers to showcase consistency, a trait that has eluded him throughout his brief career.

Armed with a potent fastball-curveball repertoire, McCullers has twice recorded double-digit strikeouts this season.

He also failed to log at least six innings in his first three starts, coughed up a staff-high eight runs over 3 2/3 innings at Minnesota on April 11, and labored through his last outing in surrendering eight hits and three free passes over six innings.

McCullers allowed just one run in that victory over the White Sox, but he also produced a season-low three strikeouts. His 11 swinging strikes in Chicago represented his second-lowest total this season.

With Oakland poised to make a statement like the Angels did in beating the Astros twice earlier this week, McCullers could give Houston the momentum it seeks with a strong start.