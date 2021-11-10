Want to contact your City Council about violence prevention? Here’s a guide for KC

The Kansas City Council oversees several commissions and groups that are aimed at reducing violence in the city.

For example, Aim4Peace is a violence prevention program operated out of the city’s health department and receives tax dollars.

If you’re a Kansas City resident who is concerned about gun violence in the community and want to contact your city councilperson, here’s what you can do:

Residents can find who represents them by entering their address on the city’s website at kcmo.gov/home.

You’ll get this information once you input your address:

A map of the districts can be found at kcmo.gov/city-hall/kcmo-council-districts-map.

Contact information for each of the 13 members of the City Council, which includes Mayor Quinton Lucas, can be found at kcmo.gov/city-hall/city-officials/city-council-members.