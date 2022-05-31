Want the chance to win £5,000 to spend on a new watch? Take part in our Big Watch Survey

Photo credit: Christian Vierig - Getty Images

At Harper's Bazaar, we're experts on luxury watches and jewellery, regularly bringing you our edits of glittering gems, contemporary accessories and elegant timepieces. But now we want to know what you think.

So, we've pulled together a survey that gives you the chance to provide a little feedback. We want to know what type of watches interest you, which brands you prefer, how often you spend and what you'd treat yourself to if money was no object. Always had your eye on that Cartier Tank? Thinking of investing in a Chanel J12? Let us know.

Photo credit: Esquire

The survey should only take around 10 minutes to complete, and better yet, participation will enter you into a prize draw for the chance to win up to £5,000 to spend on a watch of your choice from Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb or Goldsmiths.

The winner of the voucher will be selected at random from all the entries after the survey has closed. And, you've only got till Thursday 30 June 2022 to enter. The winner will be notified as soon as possible, with a full set of terms and conditions included at the survey's end.

Want to enter? Click the link below. Good luck, and thank you very much.

ENTER BAZAAR'S BIG WATCH SURVEY

You Might Also Like