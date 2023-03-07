Want to catch a glimpse of a Tyrannosaurus Rex up close in Fort Worth? Here’s how

Dinosaurs are roaring into Fort Worth this weekend.

Jurassic Empire is bringing its realistic dinosaur-sized exhibit to Will Rogers Memorial Center on Saturday and Sunday. The prehistoric fun runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

Visitors can catch an up-close glimpse of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus, Apatosaurus, Utahraptors and many more. Other activities include digging for dinosaur bones, virtual reality rides, bounce houses and giant slides.

A few ticket options are available online now for families:

Children under 2 years old — Admission is free, but a ticket is still required for entry that comes with a $2 service fee.

Kid’s ticket (ages 2-12) — This $27 ticket gains general admission and a walk-through the dinosaur exhibit.

Kid’s VIP ticket (ages 2-12) — This $39 tickets includes general admission, exhibit walk-through and unlimited access to dinosaur rides, fossil digs and bounce houses.

Adult ticket (ages 13 and up) — This $27 ticket includes general admission and a walk-through of the dinosaur exhibit.

After its Fort Worth stop, Jurassic Empire will make stops in El Paso, Lubbock, Cedar Park and Odessa, over March and April.