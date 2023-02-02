Want to buy your own church? This historic NC worship hall is for sale (pews included).

Ever wanted to buy your own church?

Preservation North Carolina is selling the former John Knox Presbyterian Church and its 2 acres on Charles Road in Shelby, less than a mile off U.S. 74 Bypass.

For $525,000, a historic, 10,700-square-foot former worship hall and its 2 acres in Shelby could be yours, pews included.

Preservation North Carolina is selling the former John Knox Presbyterian Church and its 2 acres on Charles Road, less than a a mile off U.S. 74 Bypass.

On its website, the preservation group describes the church building as “classic, yet restrained, Mid-Century Modernist.”

You’ll get a sanctuary with a low-slung ceiling, exposed rafters, an ante room, foyer, large assembly area and 13 Sunday school-sized classrooms, according to the property listing.

Six bathrooms, two utility rooms and seven small storage rooms also come with the deal.

The property has ample parking and a large, fenced backyard, according to its listing.

The church was built in 1955 and designed by local architect Breeze, Holland & Riviere.

The church building is in “move-in” condition, perfect for an emerging church, as an event venue or apartments, Jack Thomson, regional director of the Preservation NC Western office says in the listing.

For $525,000, a historic, 10,700-square-foot former church and its 2 acres in Shelby NC could be yours, pews included.

The kitchen of the historic former John Knox Presbyterian Church in Shelby is show in this picture.

The property has ample parking and a large, fenced backyard, according to its listing.

Several Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced architectural features were added over the years, including “sweeping gables and wide overhangs with brick buttresses,” according to the listing.

The church building is in “move-in” condition, perfect for an emerging church, as an event venue or apartments, Jack Thomson, regional director of the Preservation NC Western office says in the listing.