Want to buy your own church? This historic NC worship hall is for sale (pews included).
Ever wanted to buy your own church?
For $525,000, a historic, 10,700-square-foot former worship hall and its 2 acres in Shelby could be yours, pews included.
Preservation North Carolina is selling the former John Knox Presbyterian Church and its 2 acres on Charles Road, less than a a mile off U.S. 74 Bypass.
On its website, the preservation group describes the church building as “classic, yet restrained, Mid-Century Modernist.”
You’ll get a sanctuary with a low-slung ceiling, exposed rafters, an ante room, foyer, large assembly area and 13 Sunday school-sized classrooms, according to the property listing.
Six bathrooms, two utility rooms and seven small storage rooms also come with the deal.
The property has ample parking and a large, fenced backyard, according to its listing.
The church was built in 1955 and designed by local architect Breeze, Holland & Riviere.
Several Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced architectural features were added over the years, including “sweeping gables and wide overhangs with brick buttresses,” according to the listing.
The church building is in “move-in” condition, perfect for an emerging church, as an event venue or apartments, Jack Thomson, regional director of the Preservation NC Western office says in the listing.