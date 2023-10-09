If you want to build a relationship according to *tour* tules, RA might be for you

Maskot

Have you ever questioned why romantic relationships are often given higher priority than friendship? Are you someone who treats all your relationships equally and don’t believe in putting one above the rest? Better yet, are you all about rejecting labels and norms and forming relationships based on personal needs versus societal expectations? If you answered “yes,” to all of the above, then relationship anarchy (RA) might be for you.

“Relationship anarchy is a relationship style and approach that rejects pre-defined relationship structures and, specifically, hierarchies, allowing individuals to define their connections [on their own terms],” says Jesse Kahn, LCSW, a licensed psychotherapist and certified sex therapist based in New York City. “This means that labels, rules, and expectations are not assumed and are instead discussed and agreed upon.”

Relationship anarchists believe that all relationships should be considered equally important. Moreover, they often don’t rank nor categorise their bonds and instead allow each connection to take on whatever form works best for all parties involved. TL;DR: If you take the definition of “anarchy,” meaning “having no ruler,” and apply it to romantic and platonic connections, then relationship anarchy could be defined as a bond with no rigid rules.

There are many reasons why people might choose to practice relationship anarchy, from wanting more personal freedom in relationships to rejecting societal expectations for how certain bonds should progress, according to the experts.

Intrigued? Ahead, relationship experts explain what relationship anarchy is, how it works, and how to know if it’s right for you.

What is relationship anarchy?

Put simply, relationship anarchy is a relationship style that rejects learned structures and hierarchies for all different types of bonds. It’s “a philosophy for loving that encourages people to build creative and unique relationships based on the needs and desires of the individuals involved,” rather than societal beliefs, explains relationship anarchist and therapist Anna Dow, LMFT.

Story continues

It’s also an intentional way of co-creating connections, allowing people and those they’re in relationships with to choose what works for them, says Kahn. This could entail selecting from a smorgasbord of various relationship arrangements and behaviors (more on that later).

While in a traditional romantic relationship, romance and sex are expected, for those who practice RA and have a long-term intimate partner, that relationship may or may not include romance, sex, or even living together and entwining finances, says relationship therapist and sex educator Liz Powell, PhD. Relationship anarchy is about “moving away from these rigid structures of this is what ‘partner’ is, this is what ‘friend’ is, and instead having each connection find its own form.”

If you’re still confused about what qualifies as relationship anarchy, an instruction manual might be helpful. Luckily, in 2006, queer feminist Andie Nordgren wrote an instructional manifesto that outlined nine core principles for how to practice RA—which many relationship anarchists still reference to this day. These ideals include:

Love is abundant, and every relationship is unique

Love and respect instead of entitlement

Find your core set of relationship values

Heterosexism is rampant and out there, but don’t let fear lead you

Build for the lovely unexpected

Fake it ‘til you make it

Trust is better

Change through communication

Customize your commitments

Flashpop

How does relationship anarchy differ from polyamory?

The main difference between relationship anarchy and polyamory is that RA, at its core, is a philosophy that involves moving away from rigid structures on how these relationships should work and what they should look like, while “polyamory doesn’t necessarily involve unpacking that aspect,” says Powell. People can be polyamorous and still have differing ideas of what it means to be a partner versus a friend, they add. Not to mention, many people’s polyamory may involve some sort of hierarchy, such as having a primary partner, while relationship anarchy rejects all hierarchies, says Kahn.

What’s more: You can be a relationship anarchist and be romantically and/or sexually monogamous, says Dow. Relationship anarchy is “a concept that’s more far-reaching than just romantic or sexual relationships,” she says. “Someone who practices this lifestyle could choose to buy a house and raise kids with a non-sexual friend, for instance, while opting out of living with any sexual partners.” Because this thought practice extends beyond the scope of traditional bonds, “it’s possible to practice sexual monogamy and asexuality while still living in tune with RA values,” Dow says.

How does relationship anarchy work, exactly?

Given that relationship anarchy is all about rejecting the traditional “rules” of relationships, you probably won’t be surprised that there aren’t any set steps for how to practice this outlook. “Due to the ‘choose your own adventure’ nature of RA, each relationship system prescribing to this philosophy looks vastly different,” says Dow. “As long as people are coming to agreements in ways that consider the sincere preferences of the individuals involved, without defaulting to societal expectations, they are living in accordance with RA values.”

But in general, those who practice relationship anarchy may follow the “three C’s”—customize, communicate, and create space—when developing their connections. According to Powell, these three stages entail:

Customize

Customization really touches on that freedom to build a relationship to look however feels right for you, Powell says. For instance, the mainstream dating paradigm expects that the deeper the connection and commitment, the more time you’re spending together, but in RA, that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case, they explain. “You could have a very deep, meaningful relationship with someone whom you only spend time with once a month or even once a year.” You may customize the relationship to where you have an emotional bond, but no sexual contact, or have a connection with a lot of sexual intimacy, but that is largely platonic in feeling, Powell adds.

Photo by Roo Lewis

Communicate

This aspect of RA is about continually communicating what is and isn’t working for you, plus what you want and don’t want, says Powell. For example, if you’re having sex with multiple people, you might discuss safer sex practices. If you share finances, you may talk about what expenses will look like. In addition to sharing your desires for the relationship, you’ll want to communicate any changes or shifts within yourself—for example, if your feelings about your current arrangement shift or your needs evolve, says Powell. While being confident enough to ask for what you need is a vital part of this phase, “communicate” also involves “being willing to accept that that may not be something the other person wants and needs,” says Powell. In that case, it’s important to try to find a middle ground and negotiate your individual boundaries.

Create Space

This step involves being open to whatever feelings arise, per Powell. It’s “about allowing people to develop whatever kind of connection they have, whatever kind of feelings they have, and creating space to discuss and process [these new developments] with each other to figure out what that means for the relationship moving forward.” For instance, if you and someone else agree to a platonic relationship without romance or sexual contact, and someone develops romantic feelings, RA asks you to dissect if the boundaries you have in place still work for both of you or if changes need to be made, says Powell.

P.S. While relationship anarchy rejects traditional relationship expectations, relationship anarchists can actually still get married. Marriage is a legal contract—it does not dictate how to perform that relationship, Powell points out. For example, you can be married to one person and have consensual sexual and/or romantic relationships outside of that bond. Part of this ideal of answering to your own needs means that you get to say, “I’m going to participate in the legal contract of marriage, but I’m not going to participate in the monogamy or these other aspects of traditional marriage,” Powell says.

What is the relationship anarchy smorgasbord?

“Smorgasbord” is a term of Swedish origin meaning “a buffet-style meal,” which is similar to how relationship anarchists view the options they have for building their unique relationships. “Usually in mainstream dating culture, when thinking about what sort of relationship you want with someone, you’re choosing from fixed menus,” says Powell. You can have the salad and cheeseburger—a casual relationship—or the hot dog and fries—a serious, committed bond—for example. In relationship anarchy, all of these items are put on one plate for people to pick and choose what interests them and leave behind the rest, Powell explains. You’re putting together a plate that pleases you, and that can involve various different aspects, such as defining what your relationship looks like, how it operates, and who knows about it, they add.

How do I know if relationship anarchy is right for me?

When trying to learn more about any new concept that interests you, it’s always helpful to start with some informative literature. If you’re considering doing relationship anarchy, begin by reading some in-depth writings by those who are thought leaders in the space, says Powell. “Do a lot of reading of [books by] people who are thinking about and practicing relationship anarchy to see if what they say and how they do things resonates with you.”

Additionally, ask yourself: “Does unlearning assumptions about relationships, setting your own rules and boundaries, and creating relationship structures and agreements that are unique to you sound appealing?” Kahn suggests. If the different societal distinctions placed on relationships (i.e., friend versus partner) have never made any sense and you don’t identify with those differences, then relationship anarchy might be for you, Powell says. “If it’s really difficult to wrap your head around the idea of not having those distinctions, then do some additional reading, explore the concept in more depth, just to expand your own way of looking at things,” before ruling RA out, Powell suggests.

At the same time, it’s okay if relationship anarchy isn’t for you. There’s a debate within non-monogamous communities about whether it’s better or worse to practice RA versus fixing labels onto relationships—and that often can come with value judgments from some relationship anarchists, says Powell. But no kind of consensual relationship is necessarily better or worse.

“As long as everybody in any connection has access to their agency and is able to have negotiated agreements with people from places of relatively equitable power, it doesn’t super matter whether you have distinct boxes in your head for partner versus friend,” Powell says. As long as a relationship consists of mutual respect, communication, and consent, often whatever approach you choose to follow is valid—labels are just labels, after all.

Is relationship anarchy unhealthy?

The short answer is: It can be. But so can monogamous relationships. “That doesn’t mean it’s monogamy that’s the problem, it means that [those people] aren’t doing monogamy well,” says Powell. Similarly, there are many folks who practice relationship anarchy in a way that’s very healthy and works for them, and there are others for whom relationship anarchy is harmful, they add.

Relationship anarchy can be unhealthy, and even toxic, if those involved “forget that compassion is an important portion of all human connections,” says Powell. If empathy and care for the other person is left out, “the kind of free for all, limitless nature of relationship anarchy can be something that leads people down a path of being less respectful and understanding of each other,” Powell adds.

Another setting in which RA may be an unhealthy framework for engaging in relationships is if the role of privilege isn’t unpacked. “If aspects of privilege in our broader society aren’t acknowledged, relationship anarchy can lead to codependent relationship dynamics, in which those with lesser privilege disproportionately sacrifice and adapt [to unhealthy situations] in support of those with higher privilege having optimal freedom to do whatever they want, whenever they want,” says Dow.

Take a white, cisgender, male in a relationship with a Black, cisgender woman—or other marginalized identity. They might use relationship anarchy as an excuse to not commit, treat their S.O. with less respect, or play an inactive role in the bond, for example, while expecting their partner to answer to their every need. This isn’t to say that RA can never work, but in order for it to work well, conversations around whom society grants more liberties to must be had. (Ahem, this convo isn’t limited to RA, however—it applies to all relationships, btw.)

At the end of the day, relationship anarchy is about rejecting traditional societal expectations and rules, not to justify self-serving and even abusive behaviors, but to foster bonds that are optimal for everyone involved. There’s something powerful, and rewarding, about going against the grain, as long as these actions are performed through empathy, not apathy.

You Might Also Like