Want Better Mental Health? Reach For The Yoghurt, Apparently

Probiotic yoghurts. ‘Happy bacteria’ drinks. Gut-friendly skincare. The last few years, gut health has taken over our social media feeds, shopping baskets and food cupboards.

But there’s a new gut health hero on the horizon…. Say hello to psychobiotics, a new way that scientists are utilising good bacteria to tackle bad mental health.

What are psychobiotics?

Psychobiotics are the unique way scientists are ‘hacking’ mental health issues by using specific strains of bacteria to improve mood.

One study showed that taking a mixture of three gut health-boosting bacteria known as lactobacillus and bifidobacteria strains for eight weeks significantly reduced symptoms of depression.

The study participants also had reduced levels of inflammation – something that’s also been linked to depression.

In fact, it is estimated that 90% of serotonin – the happy hormone – is made in the digestive tract.

The gut is often referred to by health experts as the ‘second brain’ due to the unique way the brain and gut work together.

They communicate with one another, linking emotional and cognitive centres of the brain with intestinal functions, in a process known as the ‘gut-brain axis’.

Ever felt super stressed and had a funny tummy because of it? That’s your gut-brain axis coming into play.

Researchers believe that the gut-brain axis may be the “missing link” in understanding and getting to the root cause of depression.

“We know that the gut impacts the brain,” gastroenterologist Dr Aggarwal told Forbes. “For example, we know that people with inflammatory bowel disease often also have psychological issues.”

How to get more good bacteria

Psychobiotics are simply probiotic foods or supplements, so it’s easy to work them into your diet and get a little mental health boost in the process.

Some foods that contain good bacteria include:

Kefir

Yoghurt (dairy and plant-based, as long as it has added bacteria)

Pickled foods, like kimchi and sauerkraut

Miso. Use as a paste in soups and Asian stews

Some types of cheese, like Gouda, cheddar and mozzarella

Story continues

Of course, eating some gut-friendly foods isn’t going to miraculously cure acute depression and anxiety, so always speak to a doctor if you’re suffering with your mental health.

But if you’re looking for a little mood boost, some happy bacteria might just be the answer.

Related...