Want to give back in 2023? There's no shortage of places that could use your help, says volunteer organizer

Oscar Cruz of Volunteer Burnaby says organizations that serve vulnerable populations, such as food banks and soup kitchens, often need volunteers. (Alex Lupul/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The new year is a time when many people set new goals, some of which may include helping their communities through volunteering.

The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed many volunteering gigs, but Oscar Cruz, manager of supported volunteering with Volunteer Burnaby, says there are opportunities to give back as the world opens up again.

"We're inviting everybody to tell them that we're open, organizations are open … and waiting for you to volunteer," Cruz told CBC's The Early Edition.

Cruz says volunteer numbers dropped during the pandemic, and some of those who used to volunteer didn't come back.

Organizations that serve vulnerable populations, such as food banks and soup kitchens, are in particular need of volunteers, he says, adding that he hears from organizations that use online resources such as Volunteer Now — Volunteer B.C.'s posting and recruitment tool — VolunteerConnector and CharityVillage.

Some organizations even post opportunities on Craigslist.

In addition to helping others, volunteers have much to gain by offering their time, he says.

Growing up in El Salvador, Cruz says he began volunteering in religious activities at the age of 11.

From there he was involved in youth and community programs, which helped him develop skills at a young age.

"You develop your leadership skills and you learn new things every single day," Cruz said.

"The best way to to really learn something that will last forever is when you teach others and when you help others. Those experiences will stay with you forever."

'There's a real need out there'

Some facilities for seniors still have restrictions in place, Cruz says, but there are ways to give your time.

Doug Ross

Doug Ross volunteers at a long-term care facility at Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Vancouver Island, spending time with residents and taking part in activities like cribbage.

Ross says he started thinking about volunteering as retirement approached, and that it's evolved into something that has become deeply fulfilling.

"When someone says why did you get into volunteering, the stock answer is to give something back ... but through my experiences in volunteering, it's really become much more than that," he said.

"It's a sense that there's a real need out there and I can't think of any place that's more applicable for volunteer work than a long-term care facility."