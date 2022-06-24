How a ‘Wannabe MTG’ Is Pushing an Establishment Republican Over the Edge

Sam Brodey
·9 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

For most of his career, Rodney Davis has been the epitome of a mainstream Republican congressman. In order to continue being a Republican congressman, however, he might have to turn into something else.

First elected to Congress in 2012, Davis represented a purple Central Illinois district. He once chaired the Republican Main Street Caucus, a House power base for GOP moderates. And last year, he was one of 35 House Republicans to vote in favor of creating an independent commission to investigate Jan. 6.

But when Illinois lost a congressional seat and redrew its district maps last fall, Davis was lumped into a new, more rural district that Donald Trump would have won in 2020 by a nearly 40-point margin. And he wasn’t alone: Rep. Mary Miller, a freshman Republican, was drawn into the new district, too.

Conservatives Built ‘the Establishment’ They Love to Hate

What’s unfolded since then has been an unusually bitter primary fight between Davis and Miller, which has divided GOP power brokers and attracted a staggering $10 million in outside spending for both candidates.

Most notably, it forced Davis out of the mainstream he’s so long occupied.

Davis’ would-be new constituents are, on average, far more conservative than his old ones. And Miller reflects them as much as Davis used to reflect his Obama-Trump district.

A member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus and very likely the first lawmaker to say the words “let’s go, Brandon” on the House floor, Miller gained national notoriety for praising Adolf Hitler in her second day in office. Some local Republicans call her a “wannabe” version of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Sure enough, soon after their showdown was set, Trump lent his coveted endorsement to Miller. It was probably payback for the minor heresy Davis committed: supporting the Jan. 6 independent commission.

The ex-president is set to rally in the district on Miller’s behalf on Saturday, three days before the primary election day.

Miller, who has few legislative accomplishments to her name, has hugged the Trump endorsement like a life raft, and she has largely sought to turn the race into a referendum on Davis’ positions on Jan. 6.

In this district, Davis may be the underdog simply because he can’t out-MAGA Miller. But his playbook has been to go harshly negative on her—while bolstering his credibility on the very subject Miller is attacking him over.

Trump Throws Support Behind MAGA Conservative in Illinois Congressional Fight

In recent months, Davis has leaned on his position as the top Republican on the House committee that oversees Capitol security—a normally sleepy post that has lately become a venue for a number of Jan. 6-related topics and investigations.

From that perch, Davis has become a prominent critic of the House’s select committee investigating Jan. 6, consisting of Democrats and two Republicans.

If Republicans take back the House, Davis promised to use his power to investigate that committee, suggesting it committed abuses of power and raising the GOP suspicion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “involved” in security failures at the Capitol.

In the last week, Davis appeared with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to talk about the detaining of Stephen Colbert staffers who were filming in the U.S. Capitol—using the episode to cast doubt and mock the committee’s findings on GOP lawmakers who gave tours of the Capitol before Jan. 6.

Days before that, Davis sat for an interview on Newsmax, in which the host asked him a question about whether Pelosi secretly wanted Justice Brett Kavanaugh assassinated so she could replace him. (Davis mostly chose not to engage, but didn’t push back on the question.)

Those who have known and watched Davis since the beginning of his career don’t quite recognize this iteration of him.

“2012 Rodney would never be on Newsmax,” Patrick Pfingsten, who served as the communications director for Davis’ first congressional campaign, told The Daily Beast. “He’s trying to butter up the crazy right instead of fighting the crazy left.”

“He’s not a crazy guy. That’s the frustrating part of this,” continued Pfingsten, who now writes about state politics at his website, The Illinoize. “He’s a smart, independent thinker who, while an insider, is able to still get things done.”

“I don’t want him to make a pact with the devil,” he said, “just to stay in Congress.”

In this midterm election year, Republican lawmakers nationwide have been forced to consider that very same pact. Many never fully broke with Trump, but said things and took votes in the wake of the 2020 election and Jan. 6 that are still fueling a vendetta that the ex-president and millions of his supporters are unable to drop.

GOP Lawmaker Who Praised Hitler Apologizes—Then Accuses Critics of Trying to ‘Twist’ Words

Several of those Republicans have already survived, like first-term Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who easily beat back a Trump-endorsed challenger. Others have fared more poorly: Rep. David McKinley (R-WV), who also voted for the Jan. 6 commission, was resoundingly defeated by Trump-endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) in another member-versus-member primary.

But perhaps more than most, Davis is trying his hardest to reconcile his record as a pragmatic, policy-oriented lawmaker—one who initially didn’t buy into Trump’s election lies—with the hard realpolitik of trying to secure his future in a district that may want a much different representative.

Christopher Mooney, a longtime professor of politics at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said Davis’ considerable résumé—bills passed, bacon brought home—is no longer what voters are looking for in today’s GOP in places like rural Illinois.

But Mooney added that Davis, known for being tirelessly in touch with his home district, knows that and is acting accordingly.

“Just like the good district man, he is adapting to his district,” Mooney said. “And his district is changing a little.”

The new Illinois 15th District is a vast and bizarrely shaped puzzle piece, holding together a gerrymandering work of art that Democrats attempted to pull off in the Land of Lincoln.

The district covers much of the central part of the state, from its western border with Iowa, to exurbs of St. Louis, to the eastern border with Indiana. The state capitol of Springfield, a blue island, was drawn into a different district, equally bizarre in shape.

The new district cannibalizes roughly even shares of both Davis’ and Miller’s former districts—35 percent for him and 30 percent for her—which levels the playing field in a meaningful way. Typically, post-redistricting fights between incumbents come down to which one kept more of their former constituents.

Polling of the race so far has shown a somewhat even contest. A poll conducted for The Illinoize, released on June 21, found Davis with 38 percent of the vote, Miller with 35 percent, and 27 percent undecided.

But the poll showed Davis’ biggest weakness: once respondents were told that Trump had endorsed Miller, her share of the vote jumped to 47 percent to Davis’ 39 percent.

Three Percenter Truck at Capitol on Jan. 6 Belongs to Hitler-Quoting Rep’s Husband

Miller’s overarching campaign strategy appears to be constantly and relentlessly reminding voters that Donald Trump has endorsed her. It’s a well-worn strategy for MAGA Republicans, but Miller—who has a thin résumé to run on and little of the viral fame of compatriots like Greene—is stretching the playbook to almost comical lengths.

The top of her campaign website, for instance, is simply a massive photo of her and Trump. Scroll down on the page and there is another photo of her with Trump—in the Oval Office this time—which is helpfully paired with the text of Trump’s announcement of his endorsement. In case there were any confusion, a graphic at the bottom of the page reminds viewers that she is “pro-Trump.”

The crux of Miller’s case against Davis is that he is a contemptible RINO—”Republican in name only”—because he voted in favor of an independent commission to investigate Jan. 6. (Davis also voted to certify the 2020 election results, putting him in the minority of the House GOP.)

Davis, Miller claimed, “stabbed President Trump in the back by voting for the sham January 6th Commission.”

The phrasing of that attack suggests that Miller might hope that voters conflate what Davis voted for with the House select committee, which Davis voted against, and is currently doing its work.

Despite his overtures to the far right, Davis has sought to emphasize the traditional notion that a representative should run on some policy wins for their district. He has been a wonk on agriculture policy during his term, and while he lacks Trump’s endorsement, he has won the backing of a number of agriculture groups, including some that don’t typically endorse in primaries.

In a statement on Trump’s endorsement of Miller, Davis also attached himself to the Trump agenda—specifically, “building the wall,” lowering taxes, and increasing energy production. “I’m proud of my conservative record of working with Trump when he was in office, and I won’t shy away from it,” he said.

Former House Staffer Opens Up About How Conservative Media Ruined His Life

Davis has run brutal attacks on Miller, largely centering on the revelation that a campaign volunteer for her was convicted of soliciting sex with a boy. He has also reminded voters of her Hitler gaffe, in which she said that Republicans would do well to heed the genocidal dictator’s belief that the youth need to be cultivated.

“Hitler was right on one thing,” Miller said on Jan. 5, 2021. “He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

On the day after that gaffe, Miller’s husband’s truck—bearing symbols of a far-right militia group—was seen parked at the Capitol as the Jan. 6 riot got underway.

These kinds of antics have formed a certain brand for Miller.

“She’s Marjorie Taylor Greene without the charm,” quipped Mooney, the University of Illinois-Chicago professor.

But Greene is the kind of Republican that places like Illinois’ 15th increasingly want representing them in Washington.

“If Republicans really believe that the crazy is what they are and what they want, then they’re going to get all of it with Mary Miller,” said Pfingsten, the former Davis aide, who also worked for one of Miller’s primary opponents in 2020.

Davis, he believes, genuinely wants to turn down the temperature in Congress, perhaps putting him in a different category than Miller. “There’s also the political animal that these people are, that he still has to look out for number one, and you can’t do anything in Congress if you can’t win a primary,” he said.

This, Pfingsten said, is the crux of Davis’ dilemma. “You can’t govern if you can’t win a primary,” he said. “But at what point is it not worth it to sell your soul?

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Serena Williams wins 1st match of comeback after year away

    EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — As “What A Feeling” boomed around Devonshire Park, Serena Williams strode onto center court at Eastbourne to a standing ovation for her first competitive tennis match in nearly a year. Around 90 minutes later, fans were on their feet again, celebrating a comeback win for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion at the Wimbledon warmup event on England’s south coast. Williams partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round o

  • Lightning refuse to lay down

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after the Tampa Bay Lightning pulled back a victory on home ice versus the Colorado Avalanche.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Matthews deserves historic Hart, Bunting nomination recognition enough

    Auston Matthews would could become the first Maple Leaf to win the Hart since 1955 but Michael Bunting is likely to miss out on the Calder Trophy.

  • Avalanche winning on and off the ice

    The Colorado Avalanche are clearly a model a franchise — and the on-ice product is just the beginning of it.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canada's Prince scores 5th of season as Houston Dash defeat North Carolina Courage

    Canada's Nichelle Prince scored what eventually proved to be the game-winning goal as the Houston Dash defeated the North Carolina Courage 4-3 on Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Ajax, Ont., native scored in the 51st minute of the game, to put her team up 4-1 at the time. It was the 27-year-old's fifth goal of the season, putting her in fourth place among the NWSL's top scorers this season. The forward played 70 minutes, while teammates and fellow Canadian national team members Sophie Schmidt and Allysh