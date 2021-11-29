Wanna get away? Kirk Cousins lined up under his right guard on a key fourth-and-goal

Playing NFL quarterback is stressful. There's a lot you need to think about before each play.

Yet, lining up under center should be pretty automatic when you've played the position for a couple decades.

Kirk Cousins had an embarrassing moment and it couldn't have come at a much worse time. The Minnesota Vikings trailed 34-26 against the San Francisco 49ers. In the fourth quarter they drove inside the 10, then went for it on fourth-and-goal.

Cousins was getting everyone aligned properly, but forgot to do so himself. He lined up under the right guard for the snap, which of course comes from the center. Alexander Mattison rushed up and tried to push Cousins to his correct spot under center but the play clock was running down and Cousins had to call timeout.

Here’s Kirk Cousins trying to take a snap from the right guard pic.twitter.com/5QSj91A2ta — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 29, 2021

After the timeout, Cousins threw way over his receiver in the end zone and the 49ers took over on downs.

Cousins gets a lot of grief, probably more than he deserves. But it's pretty hard to escape this blooper.