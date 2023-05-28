Wang-Zheng Berhad (KLSE:WANGZNG) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

The board of Wang-Zheng Berhad (KLSE:WANGZNG) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 25% from last year's payment of MYR0.02 on the 15th of June, with shareholders receiving MYR0.015. This means that the dividend yield is 2.0%, which is a bit low when comparing to other companies in the industry.

Wang-Zheng Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Wang-Zheng Berhad's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

EPS is set to fall by 6.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 34%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.02 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.015. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.8% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that Wang-Zheng Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.7% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Wang-Zheng Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Wang-Zheng Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

