Wandsworth prison terror suspect escape: Hunt for soldier Daniel Khalife who ‘snuck out under delivery van’

A major manhunt is underway for a suspected terrorist who has escaped from a London prison.

Daniel Abed Khalife, a serving British Army soldier, is thought to have used straps to cling on to a food delivery van while wearing a chef’s uniform.

He was reported to the Metropolitan Police this morning after he was reported missing from HMP Wandsworth.

It is believed that he escaped from the Category B prison at 7.50am.

The 21-year-old is being held in prison while awaiting trial for terror charges and Official Secrets Act offences. This includes placing cannisters with wires on a desk at an RAF base in an apparent bomb hoax.

An alert has been sent to all UK ports and airports amid reports of long queues at border control.

Khalife has connections to Kingston and police believe he is “most likely” in London, although he may have travelled further afield.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is due to speak to the governor of HMP Wandsworth and senior prison bosses after a suspected terrorist soldier went on the run from the jail sparking an urgent police hunt, the PA news agency understands.

The south-west London prison was put on lockdown on Wednesday morning after Daniel Abed Khalife escaped but restrictions have now been lifted.

It is understood the 21-year-old had been working in the kitchen and was wearing a chef’s uniform.

He is thought to have snuck out of the kitchen and clung onto the bottom of a delivery van to make his escape.

Prisoner escaped ‘under a food truck’

Daniel Khalife is believed to have escaped from the Category B prison “under a food truck”.

He is alleged to have used straps to hold on to the bottom as the vehicle exited the prison.

Labour demand Government ‘urgently’ explain Wandsworth escape

Labour demanded that the Government “urgently” explains how terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife managed to escape HMP Wandsworth.

Newly-appointed shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “The Conservatives need to urgently explain how they can’t do the basic job of keeping potentially dangerous criminals locked up.

“It’s right that the police are given space to recapture this suspect. But Rishi Sunak needs to ensure there is no wider risk because his zombie Government lacks grip on the criminal justice system.”

Labour demand Government explain Khalife’s escape from HMP Wandsworth (PA)

Alert issued to all UK airports and ports

In a new statement, the Met said that an alert had been sent to all UK airports and ports amid reports of longer queues at Border Control.

“An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcement agencies, including those at UK ports and borders,” the force said.

Khalife held in prison over alleged bomb hoax at RAF base

Khalife was being held on remand after allegedly orchestrating a bomb hoax at an RAF base.

It is claimed that he placed “three cannisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation” with the intention of inducing in another a belief this was “likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”.

He is also accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information that could be useful for a terrorist on August 2 2021, and breaching the Official Secrets Act by gathering information that could be useful to an enemy between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022.

He denied all charges during an appearance at the Old Bailey and is due to face trial on 13 November.

Escape had knock-on effect at the Old Bailey

The escape from Wandsworth prison had a knock-on effect of disrupting court hearings for other defendants on remand at the south London site.

On Wednesday morning, murder-accused Earl Morin-Britton, 36, from Sutton, south London, missed his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth prison due to the lockdown.

Judge Alexia Durran asked a prison officer on a video call to explain the problem.

The officer said: “We have got an operational emergency and no movement across the establishment.

“No bodies are being moved due to the severity of the matter.

“A lot of appearances in court will be delayed.”

His escape had a knock-on effect at the Old Bailey (PA) (PA Archive)

Full statement from Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

Khalife is ‘most likely’ in London, say police

The Metropolitan Police have said they believe it is “most likely” that Khalife is in London, although he may have travelled further afield.

He has connections to the Kingston area.

The 21-year-old was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.

Police describe him as being of slim build, with short brown hair and is around 6ft 2ins tall.

An urgent manhunt is sunderway for Daniel Khalife (Daniel Khalife)

Suspected terrorist escaped from HMP Wandsworth

Daniel Abed Khalife, a suspected terrorist and a British Army soldier, escaped from prison earlier this morning and is at the centre of a major manhunt.

The Metropolitan Police believe that he escaped from HMP Wandsworth at 7.50am.

He was being held at the Category B prison while awaiting trial for charges in relation to terrorism and Official Secrets Act.

