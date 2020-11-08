Wandle wander: a walk along my south London chalk stream

The day before lockdown 2 in England, I’m walking alongside a stream on a frost-crisp morning, making the most of the winter sunshine before my movements are restricted for another month. To one side of the stream is a Sainsbury’s superstore that appears to be under siege, a queue already snaking around the block; to the other is a high street choked with traffic crawling up to Clapham.

As I make my way between the shoppers, a man wearing an anorak and a backpack steps off the footpath and pushes through the bushes to the riverbank. He is armed with a small fishing rod and casts a hook baited with bread into a channel of clear water running between two ribbons of ranunculus weed. I stop to ask him what he’s fishing for.

“Anything that’s in there – mostly chub and dace,” he says. “There’s trout further up … but a lot of them have been poached.”

You don’t expect to have a conversation about catching trout in Colliers Wood. But then you don’t expect to find a chalk stream, fabled habitat of the wild brown trout, running through an unprepossessing suburb of south-west London. This is the River Wandle, which rises in Carshalton, runs into the Thames near Wandsworth and, the fisherman tells me proudly, was one of 10 most-improved rivers in England and Wales on an Environment Agency list.

We treat these streams really badly: taking all the water out, and dumping raw sewage in them on a regular basis Feargal Sharkey

Fishing an equally unglamorous stretch of the River Trent in the industrial Midlands when growing up, I used to daydream about the tranquil chalk streams of southern England. “Chalk stream fishing is beautiful. The gentle, chuckling current, the long, trailing wave of dark-green weeds, the fine trees and rich meadows, all these form a lovely setting,” wrote Roderick Haig-Brown in his 1948 fishing memoir A River Never Sleeps.

Of course, Haig-Brown was referring to the famous chalk streams of south-west England: the Frome in Dorset where he fished as a child, the Itchen and Test in Hampshire, the Avon in Wiltshire, and the Lambourn in Berkshire among others. All are pastoral idylls, and many are extremely expensive to fish. Winter is a good time to explore them less expensively – fishing for grayling during the close season when the trout are breeding, or walking their banks (mostly for free), with the chance of spotting kingfishers, dippers, voles and occasionally stoats and otters. Chalk stream walks include the Itchen Way in Hampshire; the Frome Valley Trail in Dorset, from Evershot to Dorchester; and, indeed, the 12½-mile Wandle Trail in south London.

Chalk streams hold a special place in the heart of the fisherman, as these are the rivers where the tactics for catching wild brown trout and grayling with artificial flies were devised. But they also hold a hugely important place in our global ecology. There are only 210 chalk streams in the world, and England is home to 85% of them. They run through chalk hills from Dorset, via the Chilterns, London and East Anglia up into the Yorkshire Wolds, and they are a source of clear spring water rich in minerals that supports insects, plants, fish and other wildlife.

Feargal Sharkey on the River Lea in Hertfordshire. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Observer

“Chalk streams have some of the most pristine water on the planet. It spends anything from six months to 60 years filtering through chalk,” Feargal Sharkey tells Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse in an episode of the BBC TV series Gone Fishing devoted to his local chalk stream, the River Lea in Hertfordshire. The former Undertones frontman turned chalk stream campaigner goes on: “And we are treating them really, really badly. We’re simply taking all the water out of them and, believe it or not, dumping raw sewage into them on a monotonously regular basis. If we don’t do something, we’re going to lose them in the next three or four years.”

