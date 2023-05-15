WANdisco warns it will run out of cash in two months as it seeks ‘urgent’ $30 million capital raise

(Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Beleaguered tech firm WANdisco has sounded the alarm on its cash levels as it seeks a speedy $30 million capital raise to avert its demise.

The Sheffield-based business said it only has enough working capital to survive till the middle of July and will seek to raise fresh funds from shareholders before the end of June.

In March the company stunned investors after it said it had discovered a gaping hole in its sales and bookings figures that it warned would threaten the business as a going concern. It suspended its shares and commissioned chair Ken Lever to conduct an investigation into potential fraud.

In an update Lever said: “The business needs to be urgently properly capitalised and so today we are announcing our desire to raise $30 million towards the end of June.

“Unfortunately, much of this capital requirement is a direct result of the issues that led to our announcement on 9 March. On completion of the fund raise I believe that the Company can have a bright future”.

WANdisco said it will seek to raise the funds by issuing fresh shares in a move that will dilute the holdings of existing shareholders. The firm said the proceeds will help shore up its balance sheet and provide confidence to shareholders.

Last month, the UK’s finance watchdog has begun an investigation into beleaguered tech firm WANdisco amid concerns over fraud.

WANdisco said it “has been notified by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) of its commencement of an investigation into the Company.”

“The Board is co-operating with the FCA in this endeavour, in addition to continuing to support the completion of the independent investigation already being undertaken,” the firm said.

Just weeks ago, the Sheffield-based tech firm, which also has a base in California, said it was eyeing a listing in the US after it surpassed a $1 billion market cap. But its fortunes quickly turned following the discovery of over $100 million in missing sales bookings, forcing its CEO and CFO to abruptly quit.

CEO David Richards said: “I am sad to be leaving WANdisco after 18 extremely enjoyable years. I remain a passionate supporter and significant shareholder of the company.”