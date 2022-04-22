Wanderers NFT – The new kids on the Block-chain

Wanderers
·1 min read
Wanderers
Wanderers

New York, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slick animations, dynamic story-telling, and silk-smooth music. Wandernauts are kinetic avatars with mind-blowing variety, animation, story, and music — while upgrading the utility that make profile pictures so appealing in the first place.

Investors across the globe are in high hopes with the much anticipated mint of their Wandernauts NFT collection now live. The 8,888 piece collection is hot stock right now, available for mint on the Wanderers website for just 0.1ETH.


The team have teased an exciting roadmap ahead which includes their WanderHub where holders can experience interactive content and display NFT’s. Additionally, the team are in development of their 3D generated ships with renderings and game assets ready for the Wanderverse. Q3 will also see phase two of a world building animated saga that explores the story behind the guardians.

An engaging project with a lot of potential, we’re looking forward to seeing this one develop.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wanderers_nft

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wanderers

CONTACT: Organization: Wanderers Name: Mitch Email: hello (at) wanderers.ai Website: https://www.wanderers.ai/wandernauts


