I wandered around an abandoned water park in the middle of a California desert. Take a look.

Side-by-side images of the abandoned water park in California's Mojave Desert. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I stopped in the Mojave Desert and wandered around a 251-acre abandoned water park.

The former park had a rollercoaster journey of success and failure, changing hands three times.

Today, the water's dried up. What remains are empty pools and decaying buildings.

A scattering of palm trees was my first clue that I was close to Rock-A-Hoola Waterpark.

Once I spotted colorful billboards, I was positive I had arrived.

Just off the service road running parallel to California's Mojave Freeway in Newberry Springs are the remains of an old water park.

The water park's history is eerily reminiscent of a water slide with years of ups, downs, and sharp turns. It opened in the 1960s as Dolores Waterpark, as Business Insider reported in 2020. Later, it operated under the names Discovery Waterpark and, most famously, Rock-A-Hoola Waterpark. Then, in 2004, it closed for good.

Today, the water has dried up, swimmers have disappeared, and most of what remains are empty cement pools and buildings decaying in the desert sun.

As I drove through California's Mojave Desert, I didn't spot much beyond billboards, rest stops, and sand. Then, I spotted palm trees and colorful buildings.

Palm trees and graffitied buildings on the water park's property. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I had finally arrived at my destination: an abandoned water park. I drove up and was shocked to find no fences or gates turning away visitors.

Scattered buildings and empty pools are all that remain. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I pulled into a sandy lot, drove past billboards that I imagined once welcomed visitors, and made my way to a parking area.

An old billboard formerly advertised the water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I hopped out of my van and started exploring the 251 acres of ruins.

Buildings at the abandoned water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The place felt like a mirage. I spotted desert landscapes in every direction, with the park providing pops of color amid beige-toned scenery.

Slides on the property. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

At the front of the property was what remains of the water park’s sign and entrance.

The former entrance to the water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Here, I could barely make out the word "waterpark."

The signage for the now abandoned water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The property was built by Bob Byers, as Business Insider previously reported. It was originally built as a private resort, which he named Lake Dolores Waterpark after his wife.

A building at the abandoned water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

In 1962, he opened it to the public, and it was home to attractions including a lazy river and zip line. There was also a man-made lake where water slides would end up, and bumper boats, the same source states.

The gates that were previously part of the entrance to the water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Then in the 1980s, Byers shut it down. The water park couldn’t compete with other nearby attractions, BI reported.

Some buildings now sit in ruins. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

In 1998, the park went through a major renovation. Money was poured into the attraction, and it was transformed into a 1950s-themed oasis called Rock-A-Hoola Waterpark, BI reported.

Stairs lead up to more ruins where water slides once existed. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

While rock-n-roll music once played across the property and 1950s references filled the park, only hints of the old theme remain today.

A view of the abandoned water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

But Rock-A-Hoola didn’t last long. In 1999, an employee used a water slide after hours. The catch pool at the bottom of the slide didn’t have enough water, the employee became a paraplegic, and the settlement cost the park $4.4 million, according to the opinion.

A view from the start of a water slide. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Source: FindLaw

The park went bankrupt in 2000. But in 2002, it tried its hand at success for a third time, reopening as Discovery Waterpark. By 2004, it had closed for good.

Electrical boxes now sit empty. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

While swimmers no longer go to Rock-A-Hoola, skateboarders, graffiti artists, photographers, and urban explorers do.

Graffiti coats every building on the property. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I crossed the entrance gates, where I spotted remains of what I thought must be an old water fountain.

The structure of a former water fountain. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Dotting the perimeter of the space were the skeletons of buildings. One was likely home to tube rentals, another to snacks, and perhaps a third for souvenirs.

The buildings that remain are all empty. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Practically every inch of the former water park was covered in graffiti. I saw rusted cans scattered there, too.

An empty spray-paint can sit on the abandoned property. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Using my imagination, I pictured slides curving down the steel frames that remain.

Frames once supported a large water slide. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I pictured people swimming in the vast cement ditches that are now better suited to skateboarders.

Skateboard tracks filled empty pools. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I spotted the canal where the lazy river once flowed. According to the photo blog Lost America, it was added during the 1998 renovation and was the largest in the world at the time.

A view of the empty lazy river at the water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Source: Lost America

Toward the back of the property, I saw a large hill. Here, a handful of slides would’ve shot swimmers down to the bottom.

On the property was a hilly area with a handful of water-slide remains. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Since the park closed in 2004, there have been rumors of a revival but plans to bring it back haven't come to fruition. In 2020, a private firm had plans to turn it into a "roadside playground," BI reported.

Buildings now sit in ruins at the former Rock-A-Hoola water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

And in 2021, the property was listed for sale for $11 million, according to another BI report.

The water slides' old frameworks are all that remain at the abandoned site. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

The Victorville Daily Press reported in 2022 that investors wanted to transform the property into an "NFT arena." Plans for the project, led by G & GF Enterprise LLC, placed the cost between $30 million and $40 million.

A view of Rock-A-Hoola's empty pools. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Source: Victorville Daily Press

Today, it's unclear if the plans to revitalize the water park are still happening. (Representatives for G & GF Enterprise LLC did not respond to BI's request for comment on the project.)

A view of the water park with mountains in the distance. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

As I explored the property in the desert heat, I didn't see any signs of improvement or progress.

A water slide covered in graffiti at the abandoned water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

So instead of envisioning the future, I pictured myself at the park during Rock-A-Hoola's glory days.

The walls of the former pools are now coated in graffiti. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I imagined zooming down the water slide "Greased Lightning" and chilling in the lazy river.

A trench weaves through the abandoned property, which would've once been filled with water. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

And I was glad I stumbled upon a place I never expected to see in the desert.

Insider's author at the entrance to the abandoned water park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

