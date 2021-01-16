‘WandaVision’: All of the Marvel Easter Eggs and and Sitcom References So Far

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe title is full of references to other characters and organizations, but “WandaVision,” which premiered on Disney+ on January 15, also offers plenty of Easter eggs for fans of classic television sitcoms.

The show, which marks the superhero franchise’s first original installment on Disney’s streaming service, stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their MCU characters Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision. Despite Vision’s apparent death in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” the duo appear to be living an idealized life in a suburb — until they realize that things aren’t necessarily as they seem.

Check out all the show’s references to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as its myriad throwbacks to classic TV sitcoms below.

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains slight spoilers for “WandaVision” Episodes 1 and 2.]

Marvel Cinematic Universe Easter Eggs

Like most reference-heavy shows, some of the Easter eggs in “WandaVision” are more in-your-face than others: The show’s first two episodes feature fake commercials that tout names that will be instantly familiar to franchise fans. Episode 1 boasts an ad for a Stark Industries toaster, which is an obvious shoutout to Tony Stark/Iron Man, who was portrayed by Robert Downy Jr. in a variety of Marvel films. The toaster has a blinking red light in the ad that serves as the show’s first splash of color, and its increasingly loud beeping becomes rather unsettling, especially when the salesman in the ad says to “forget your past, this is the future,” given the trauma Wanda endured throughout past Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The Episode 2 ad touts a Strucker watch that features the HYDRA logo. Wanda was a test subject of HYDRA (the evil organization primarily featured in the “Captain America” films) leader Wolfgang von Strucker (played by Thomas Kretschmann), who died in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” It’s probably not a coincidence that both of the show’s fake ads have featured names of people who negatively impacted Wanda earlier in her life.

Fake ads aside, “WandaVision” also boasts a few references to old Marvel comics. A wine bottle in Episode 1 is labeled Maison du Mépris, which translates to House of Misery. House of M was a Marvel comics storyline where Wanda suffered a mental breakdown after losing her children and used her magic powers to create a new reality where her children were still alive. Wanda has yet to have children in the MCU timeline — though the end of Episode 2 suggests that could change — it’s possible that Wanda created a new reality following the death of Vision. “WandaVision” also uses references to help get viewers up to speed on each character’s backstory and abilities. For example, Wanda’s home of Sokovia is also referenced in Episode 1, when Vision makes an excuse for her behavior to his boss during a dinner scene, and Vision’s (almost) indestructible body and android origins are also humorously mentioned throughout the episodes.

The secret SWORD (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division) organization is also alluded to throughout “WandaVision.” A toy helicopter bearing the SWORD is shown in full color in Episode 2, and its contrast with the black-and-white setting suggests that Wanda’s “reality” might be falling apart. A mobile SWORD command center is seen at the end of the show’s first episode, and offers an indication that someone is monitoring Wanda’s reality. As for who is representing SWORD, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park, who portrayed the FBI agent in “Ant-Man and the Wasp”) is heard calling out to Wanda on a radio in Episode 2. There’s no indication on how Jimmy came to be the one monitoring Wanda, but the reference is one of the show’s clearest ties to the rest of the franchise yet.

As for more subtle references, the animated segment early in Episode 2 boasts a few cheeky references to Wanda’s comic origins: Posters at a supermarket Wanda is shopping at advertise Bova milk and Auntie A’s cat litter. Bova milk is a reference to a mutated cow that served as Wanda’s nursemaid in the comics, while Auntie A’s is likely a reference to Agatha Harkness, a witch who had close ties to Wanda in the comics and owned a cat.

References to Classic Sitcoms

If that kitchen looks familiar, it’s heavily inspired by the kitchen Rob and Laura Petrie used in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” which ran from 1961-1966. In fact, there are several allusions to the series in both the premiere and Episode 2. Vision hopping over the chair to answer the door is akin to Van Dyke’s famous opening credit sequence, while Wanda’s wardrobe in Episode 2 borrows heavily from Mary Tyler Moore, who became legendary for being a housewife who wore pants.

The opening theme song for the pilot — describing Wanda and Vision as a newlywed couple moving to town from the big city for a quiet life — has a few progenitors. Stylistically it sounds similar to the theme from “The Donna Reed Show,” which ran from 1958 to 1966 and starred Reed as the perfect housewife. But in terms of the lyrics, telling the background of the characters so time isn’t wasted on exposition, that is a common theme of most sitcoms from the 1950s to 1970s. If anything, the premiere theme sounds inspired from the 1963 series “The Patty Duke Show,” wherein that theme song discussed how Duke played the dual role of “identical cousins.”

One thing you might not notice immediately is Wanda asking Vision if he wants the ultimate breakfast of champions, composed of pancakes, eggs, hash browns, coffee, and juice. That’s a common poke at sitcoms which leaned heavily toward housewives like Donna Reed being able to whip up a complex breakfast on a dime. The 1999 feature “Pleasantville” also humorously mocked this trope.

The plot between Episodes 1 and 2 sets up the idea of Wanda being able to do common housewife elements with magic, only to have it backfire. Couple that with Episode 2’s theme song and you have the plot of “Bewitched,” wherein witch Samantha Stevens (Elizabeth Montgomery) lives with her mortal husband. The opening animated titles of “WandaVision” Episode 2 directly reference the animated opening for “Bewitched.” On top of that, Kathryn Hahn’s nosy neighbor Agnes appears slightly drawn on Samantha’s next-door neighbor, Gladys Kravitz.

The woman advertising the Stark toaster has a similar look and hairstyle as Lucille Ball in the iconic series “I Love Lucy.” Ball and husband Desi Arnaz created the “I Love Lucy” series after the former found success through her radio show. The pair would found DesiLu Studios, with Arnaz becoming one of the only Latino television executive/producers.

The plot about forgotten anniversaries and bosses showing up for dinner are common to sitcoms over several decades. Examples that have utilized one of both include the likes of “Bewitched,” “Three’s Company,” and “Family Manners.”

The second episode opens with Wanda and Vision sleeping apart in single beds, only to have the beds pushed together when they hear a strange noise. The trope of “sleeping single” comes from the 1930s when the Hays Code forced movies to agree to moral rules to keep audiences’ from wanting to engage in anything untoward. When television arrived, these rules were maintained, as well, depending on the series. In “I Love Lucy,” Lucy and Ricky Ricardo would regularly sleep in two single beds pushed together, only to have them separated once Ball became pregnant in reality. Both “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Addams Family” would have the characters in single beds, in spite of their obvious amorous intentions for each other. “Bewitched” would be the first series to break the trope, with Samantha and husband Darrin (Dick York) sleeping in a non-single bed together.

