WandaVision: Everything we know about Marvel’s new series, including release date, trailer and how many episodes will there be

(Marvel Studios)

It seems that every day brings an announcement of a new Marvel production in the works. But of all the projects that the studio has in development, WandaVision is one of the most highly anticipated – as well as being the one we know the least about.

Since the series was announced in April 2019, any details have been kept mostly under wraps.

But now, armed with a mind-boggling trailer and a newly announced release date, we’re starting to piece together bits of the puzzle.

So what can viewers expect from the genre-bending series, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as superheroes Scarlet Witch and Vision. Here’s everything we know about WandaVision including its release date, how to watch it and how the story fits into the wider MCU universe.

When will WandaVision first be released?

To the delight of fans everywhere, the series has finally received a release date. In early November last year, it was announced via Twitter that WandaVision will arrive on Disney Plus on 15 January, 2021.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aejE6DNR35 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2020

Sadly, the January release date is a little later than originally expected. At the beginning of the year, it was reported that the series would premiere in late 2020. But it’s not all bad news. The series is still arriving months earlier than its original scheduled date of Spring 2021.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it’s a bit of a head-scratcher. Fans got their first look at WandaVision when its trailer debuted on 20 September – you can find all the easter eggs and talking points from the clip here.

Story continues

Bettany will reprise his Marvel role as Vision Marvel

Is there a theme song?

A second trailer for the series not only shows new footage of Wanda and Vision’s sitcom-style life, but also introduces viewers to the show’s suitably retro theme song. Created by Frozen duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, it is predictably catchy.

Speaking about the project, Lopez said: “We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.”

🎶 They're a newlywed couple, just moved to town 🎶 Marvel Studios' #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. pic.twitter.com/EGdHisEENa — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 4, 2021

How many episodes will there be and when will they be released?

Fans will be happy to hear that WandaVision will feature more episodes than originally thought. As Marvel’s first stab at a TV show, many thought that the series would run for six episodes.

Now, however, Disney has officially announced that the forthcoming show will consist of nine episodes that will debut weekly. This means that WandaVision will conclude its first season on 5 March.

How does WandaVision fit into the MCU timeline?

The series has been described as part ‘classic sitcom’ and part ‘Marvel epic’ Marvel

WandaVision will follow the events of Avengers: Endgame for both Vision and the Scarlet Witch. The pair are seen living a blissful domestic life, while trying to keep their powers under wraps in the suburbs.

However, the trailer does see the couple travel through different time periods. Plus, throw in the fact that the last time we saw Vision he was getting his head rock pried out by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, anything is possible.

Its plot is expected to lead directly to Wanda’s appearance in the film Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled for release in March 2022.

The first episode was filmed like a traditional sitcom

Entertainment Weekly reports that WandaVision’s premiere episode was filmed to look like an old sitcom. This tidbit of information fits in with what audiences gleaned from the trailer.

With “Twilight Time” by The Platters playing in the background, the clip introduces viewers to newlyweds Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a black and white 1950s sitcom setting. With the pair having to conceal their superhuman powers, the references to classic sitcoms like Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie are obvious.

The two are seen living a life of domestic bliss, while having to hide their superpowers Marvel

The cast is filled with Marvel regulars

Marvel fans will recognise an array of familiar faces from the MCU. Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis in the Thor films) and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp) are set to appear alongside Olsen and Bettany in the forthcoming series. An adult version of Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau will also reappear, played by actor Teyonah Parris. She was played by child actor Akira Akbar in the film, which was set in 1995.

Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch Marvel/Disney+

How can I watch WandaVision?

The show will be released exclusively on Disney Plus, which launched in the UK on 24 March last year. It costs £5.99 for a monthly subscription, or £59.99 to sign up for a year.