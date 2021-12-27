Wanda Young of the Marvelettes Dies at 78: 'Her Legacy Will Continue to Live On'

wanda young

Wanda Young, the legendary singer from the Marvelettes, has died at 78.

Young died on Dec. 15 from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times.

Young began singing with the group in the '60s when she replaced Georgia Dobbins, an original member who left due to family commitments. She shared lead singing duties with Gladys Horton who formed the group, originally called the Casinyets, with four other high school classmates including Katherine Anderson, Georgeanna Tillman and Juanita Cowart.

The doo-wop girl group was responsible for hits "Please Mr. Postman," "Don't Mess with Bill" and "My Baby Must Be a Musician" — where Young sang lead — and were released with Motown Records. "Please Mr. Postman" became Motown's first No. 1 hit.

The Marvelettes broke up in 1970 with only three members left. That year, Young recorded a solo album titled The Return of the Marvelettes with backing vocals from the Andantes, a female session group. The album was produced by Smokey Robinson, with whom she frequently collaborated.

Ventress told the outlet that though it had been years since the group broke up, Young was sometimes surprised by the lasting impact her music held.

"I told her constantly, 'All these people love you,'" Ventress said. "And she'd say, 'Wow.'"

She added, "She didn't wake up every day thinking of the Marvelettes, but she never lost that glamour."

On Dec. 16, following the news of her death, the official classic Motown Twitter paid tribute to the legendary singer.

"We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing. What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many," they wrote. "Her legacy will continue to live on."

We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing. What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on ❤ https://t.co/K3Ycax2zFH — Classic Motown (@ClassicMotown) December 17, 2021

In 1990, Young reunited with Horton, who died in 2011, for the album The Marvelettes: Now!

Young married Bobby Rogers from the Miracles in 1963 and the pair divorced in 1975. They had two children, Robert III and Bobbae — while her daughter Ventress is from another relationship. She leaves seven grandchildren, a great-grandson, four sisters and four brothers.