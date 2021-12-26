Wanda Young Dies: Singer For The Marvelettes On ‘Please Mr. Postman’ Was 78
The song became the Mavelettes signature, and has since been covered by many acts, most notably the Beatles. Young was not the lead singer on “Please Mr. Postman,” but was the lead vocal on “So Long, Baby,” the B-side of the single.
Young was part of the group’s success on such hits as “Locking Up My Heart,” “Too Many Fish in the Sea,” “I’ll Keep Holding On,” “Don’t Mess with Bill,” “The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game,” “When You’re Young and In Love” and “My Baby Must Be a Magician.”
