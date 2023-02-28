Wanda Sykes Made a Fan Laugh So Hard He Nearly Choked to Death: 'There's Always Alcohol Involved'

Wanda Sykes

A Wanda Sykes fan almost laughed to death at one of her comedy shows.

The comedian and actress, 58, recalled one of the craziest things that has happened at her stand-up events.

She said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday that the incident occurred during a recent show in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The show was going well and they're yelling at me from over this side of the stage," she said as she pointed to her left. "I'm like 'What's going on?' They was like 'You need a paramedic!' "

The Upshaws star asked the crew to turn on the lights and her security team went to go check on the audience member before Sykes asked if anyone around was a doctor.

"This guy, apparently he was ... They had a lot to drink. There's always alcohol involved," she explained. "And he was laughing so hard that he puked, he vomited, and then started choking on his vomit."

"Now that must've been a funny joke," said Joel McHale, who was also a guest on the late-night show.

Sykes recalled that medical crews had to "work on" the man who had choked.

The star is never short of an interesting story.

Last March, she recalled a time she "shushed" former first lady Michelle Obama at a White House Correspondents' dinner.

Ahead of hosting the Oscar Awards with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall last spring, Sykes told PEOPLE that doing the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2009 more than prepared her for Hollywood's biggest night.

"I was just thrown into the fire," Sykes recalled. "I had no idea the magnitude of people who would be in that room."

One particular exchange from that night will stay with her forever.

"At the correspondents' dinner, I shushed the first lady," Sykes said. "Michelle Obama was sitting right next to me, and I'm going over my material, my jokes, and I'm focused on prep, and she's trying to make conversation. And I just gave her a look like, 'Woman, I'm working over here! What are you doing? Pipe down.' "

"I think I'll be okay in this role," she said with a laugh.