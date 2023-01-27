Wanda Sykes Hammers Facebook for Taking Trump Back

Comedy Central

Comedian Wanda Sykes opened her final episode as guest-host of The Daily Show Thursday night with the “big political news” that Facebook and Instagram are set to welcome Donald Trump back on their social media platforms after a two-year ban following the January 6th insurrection in 2021.

As the live audience booed their disapproval, Sykes said, “I mean, allowing Trump back on Facebook is crazy. You’re just asking for trouble! It’s like letting Hannibal Lecter babysit your most delicious child.”

In a statement announcing the move, Facebook’s parent company Meta declared that the “public should be able to hear what politicians are saying.” But Sykes had other ideas about what drove the controversial decision.

“Look, we all know Facebook is losing a ton of money and they want that Trump attention back,” she said. “They need a hit. Trump is their White Lotus. He’s the Jennifer Coolidge of the internet.”

Sykes proposed that for the first week, the platforms should only allow Trump to post cat photos. “Let’s see how it goes,” she said. “And if you see a bunch of cats storming the Capitol—although adorable—shut it down.”

