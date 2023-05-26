Wanda Sykes criticises old friend Dave Chappelle for ‘damaging’ jokes about trans people

Isobel Lewis
·2 min read

Wanda Sykes has criticised Dave Chappelle for making “damaging” jokes about transgender people in his Netflix stand-up special.

In 2021, Chappelle came under fire for the comments in his Grammy-winning Netflix stand-up special The Closer.

In the special, the comedian defended JK Rowling, who has also been criticised for her stance on trans rights, and said that he was “team Terf”, a term standing for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

In a new interview with Variety, Sykes was asked if a joke in her new Netflix special defending trans people “balanced out” Chappelle’s set.

Explaining that she started doing stand-up in Washington DC with Chappelle, so the pair “go way back”, Sykes said: “Um, I don’t know about balancing it out, because I think what he said was so hurtful and damaging to the trans community.

“So yeah, the scale is still tipped, I will say, in their favour. But I know I wanted to say something, because so much has been said on that platform. I definitely want to [say] something on the other side of it.”

She explained that she hadn’t spoken to Chappelle about the subject, adding: “I mean, it’s not intentional – you know, I still love the guy. But I haven’t had a chance to talk to him. If our paths did cross, I totally would say something.”

Sykes on stage in her new Netflix special (Aaron Ricketts/Netflix)
Sykes on stage in her new Netflix special (Aaron Ricketts/Netflix)

Of being labelled a “woke comic”, Sykes said: “That’s fine. That’s great. What makes me laugh is that they say that like it’s an insult: “Oh, they’re woke.” Thank you!

“It’s not an insult at all. I mean, George Carlin, he was woke. Richard Pryor, woke. Bill Hicks, woke. It’s almost like they’re angry that we’re evolving. It’s sad, really.”

When Chappelle’s special was released, it prompted a series of staff resignations and employee protests at Netflix, while the streamer’s CEO Ted Sarandos defended the decision to release Chappelle’s special.

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer is on Netflix now.

Read more

More From