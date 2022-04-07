Wanco and HAAS Alert Announce Integration for Work Zone Safety

Wanco’s connected traffic safety products to leverage Safety Cloud® for digital alerting.

Wanco & HAAS Alert

Wanco & HAAS Alert are partnering to make roads safer with a digital alerting integration.

Arvada, CO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanco, the industry leader in traffic safety products, and HAAS Alert, the leader in automotive connected safety with the most comprehensive and trusted digital alerting platform, Safety Cloud®, are announcing a new collaboration on innovative traffic safety solutions. The new partnership will integrate HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud into Wanco’s connected traffic safety products to deliver digital alerts to motorists approaching work zones and other traffic-controlled areas.

More than 115,000 collisions and incursions occur in work zones every year, leading to both worker and driver injuries and fatalities. Solving this problem requires true partnership between entities that play a role in work zone management - from transportation agencies and equipment manufacturers to road work contractors and connected technology providers. Today’s announcement represents a critical advance towards safer work zones by offering the benefits of Safety Cloud to Wanco customers as a built-in feature of their best-in-class equipment, which is actively in use at thousands of work zones nationwide.

Matthew Wanasz, Wanco COO and President, said “Wanco’s commitment to reducing accidents and eliminating fatalities on roads and highways is unwavering, and we all play a role in achieving the goal of bringing an end to this problem. HAAS Alert shares our safety-focused mission and Wanco is committed to working with companies that share our same goals.”

Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert, said that Safety Cloud’s versatility and open architecture make it incredibly easy for companies like Wanco to add digital alerting to their connected products. “Wanco’s advanced engineering capabilities enabled them to quickly connect with Safety Cloud’s nationwide network of connected vehicles and navigation apps, which are used by millions of motorists navigating through work zones every day.”

About Wanco

Since 1984, Wanco has been designing, engineering and manufacturing high-quality and easy-to-use portable safety equipment and accessories for industries such as traffic management, construction, mining, security and surveillance, and many others. For more information, visit wanco.com.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform. For more information, visit haasalert.com.

