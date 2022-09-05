WAN Optimization Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2022 – 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America has been a particularly favorable market for the WAN optimization solution's growth. Due to the growing need for the next generation 5G networks, the area is witnessing a surge in SD-WAN solutions. Due to the fast-changing technological landscape, businesses in the region are migrating to managed SD-WAN services.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WAN Optimization Market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn.

The introduction of Information Technology has evolved in a paradigm change in the way firms function, with a focus on IT-based business goals. With varied technologies that enable speedy and safe data exchanges across the network, WAN has altered the corporate sector. Enterprises are increasingly relying on WAN optimization solutions to manage their network system and get the most advantages in terms of network acceleration, broadband optimization, and sustainability.

Furthermore, numerous multinational corporations have Strategic Business Units located globally. Employees of these firms operate on a single platform, where many employees working from remote locations struggle to provide adequate Quality of Service owing to inefficient bandwidth management on the network for using centralized apps. The widespread use of efficient wide area network technologies has created new opportunities for executing productive commercial operations across the Wide Area Network.

“During the projected period, the ever-increasing need for solutions that assist organizations in monitoring and managing network infrastructure systems will boost WAN Optimization market developments in the coming years.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape
The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the WAN Optimization Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

  • In July 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced its plans to acquire Silver Peak, a US-based supplier of SD-WAN solutions. The US$ 925 Mn acquisition deal aims to broaden its selection of SD-WAN products.

  • In May 2019, Argon Consulting announced a partnership with Guerlain on a unique solution for speeding supply flows based on Sigfox IoT technology and a worldwide 0G network. Guerlain, a Perfumes and Cosmetics leader, is the first to employ this strategy.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the WAN Optimization Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Market Segments Covered in WAN Optimization Market Analysis

By Component:

  • Solutions

  • Services

By Deployment Type:

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

By End User:

  • SME’s

  • Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Energy

  • Education

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

