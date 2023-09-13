Walworth: Girl, 13, arrested after woman stabbed at south London home

(Google Street View)
A girl, aged 13, has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the back and neck at a flat in Walworth in south London.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was rushed to hospital with stab wounds after the attack in a home near Burgess Park on Tuesday morning.

London Ambulance Service said the woman was taken to a major trauma centre in an ambulance. London’s Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a flat in Gaitskell House on Villa Street around 10.30am to reports of a woman stabbed.

The force said in a statement: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman aged in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment; her condition is not life threatening or life changing.

“A 13-year-old girl was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”