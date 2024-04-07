Walton Goggins Revisits Surprise Justified: City Primeval Cameo, Mulls Future Boyd/Raylan Reunion

“We dug coal together.”

“That’s right.”

The way that FX’s Justified ended its six-season run — with that exchange between an imprisoned Boyd Crowder and Raylan Givens, the lawman who put him behind bars — is considered by many to be pretty perfect. As such, Walton Goggins didn’t take lightly the idea of reprising his role as Boyd for a surprise cameo at the end of last summer’s Justified: City Primeval limited series.

“We all had to talk about it and make sure it really made sense,” Goggins shares in the TVLine video above, noting that the aforementioned “We dug coal together” coda “was everything that I ever wanted from the [original] experience.”

In the end, City Primeval co-showrunners Michael Dinner and Dave Andron “made a great argument” for a Boyd update, “and I agreed with them,” Goggins shares. The actor in turn carved out a couple of days amidst filming Prime Video’s Fallout video game adaptation (which premieres this Thursday, April 11) to get himself to Western Pennsylvania and shoot Boyd’s prison escape.

“I told no one,” Goggins says of the top-secret encore. “We didn’t want to ruin that surprise of the fans of the show.”

As Dinner — who co-wrote and directed the City Primeval finale — previously told TVLine, “Walton was out there doing a lot of press, for [HBO’s Righteous] Gemstones and stuff,” and yet he kept a lid on his cameo (and maybe even told the occasional little white lie). “He’s a pretty good poker player!”

As Dinner put it last summer. “[Walton] was actually the first one to say, ‘Welllll, you knowwww… if we have a good time… [Boyd is] out there in the world, isn’t he? We can always do another rodeo.’”

“That’s exactly right,” Goggins confirms in the video above. “We’ll see if the story continues.”

