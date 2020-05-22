Walton Goggins Narrates ‘NASA & SpaceX’ Docu On Launch Of Falcon 9 Rocket For Discovery & Science

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Walton Goggins, you are go for narration. The Unicorn star is lending his voice to NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future, the two-hour documentary set to air next week on both Discovery and Science Channel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Justified Emmy nominee will narrate the project that documents Wednesday’s NASA launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Capsule, known as Demo-2.

More from Deadline

“Walton Goggins is the voice of the new era of space,” executive producer Aaron Fishman said.

A film crew was granted unprecedented access to NASA and to SpaceX headquarters, giving viewers a rare glimpse inside Launch Control and firsthand accounts from SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk, NASA Administrator Jim Bridentstine and the astronauts flying the mission: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The documentary reveals the behind-the-scenes action with the teams of SpaceX engineers, NASA employees and scientists as they fulfill the SpaceX mission to “fly, test and fix” their way to the International Space Station – with the goal of eventually flying to the moon and to Mars. The Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Capsule will send U.S. astronauts into space for the first time since the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011.

Storied Media Group produces NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future. Aaron Fishman, Todd Hoffman and Michael Miller executive producer for Storied Media, along with co-EPs Kevin Harding, Tarin Laughlin and Director X. Wyatt Channell, Scott Lewers and Caroline Perez. exec produce for Discovery Channel.

Story continues

The docu was made in partnership with The Washington Post and its staff writer Christian Davenport, who gained inside access to key players.

Goggins won a Critics’ Choice Award for his supporting turn in HBO’s Vice Principals. His TV credits also include The Righteous Gemstones, Six, Sons of Anarchy and The Shield and a voice role in Amazon’s upcoming animated series Invincible. On the big screen he appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained and such films as Ant-Man and the Wasp and Tomb Raider. He recently wrapped Fatman opposite Mel Gibson. The actor is repped by ICM and Darris Hatch Management and Production.

NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future is set to air May 25 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on Science and at 10 p.m. PT/ET May 26 on Discovery. Discovery also will air the NASA/SpaceX launch live on May 27.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.