Walton Family Discloses $5 Billion in Stock Picks — Where Does World’s Richest Family Invest Their Walmart Fortune?

The Walton family — of Walmart fame — who you might also know as the “world’s richest family,” has revealed its investments, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Walton Investment Team (WIT) began disclosing its holdings this year and revealed $4.9 billion in equities, according to their SEC Form 13F filing.

A form 13F is required to be filed within 45 days of the end of a calendar quarter for managers with more than $100 million in assets under management, according to the SEC. A manager can request to withhold information if, for example, the reportable security is likely to be substantially harmed by public disclosure of Form 13F data..

Bloomberg noted that the number is up from the $3.8 billion reported at the end of December. The Waltons are the world’s wealthiest family, worth $238 billion, and about half of that fortune is tied to the world’s largest retailer, the company founded by Sam Walton in 1950.

So what are their top holdings? Interestingly, most of their money — and their top 10 holdings — are held in exchange traded funds (ETFs).

According to the SEC filings, these include $2.2 billion in the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets; $770 million in the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF; $661 million in the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF; $366 million in the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF; $281 million in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF; $229 million in the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF; $187 million in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF; $168 million in the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF; $72 million in the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF; and $11 million in the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF.

In addition, the SEC filings revealed stakes in Apollo Global Management, cloud computing-based data warehousing company Snowflake, Chinese agriculture-focused technology platform Pinduoduo, cloud-based software company Bill.com Holdings and software company UiPath.

Last updated: September 29, 2021

