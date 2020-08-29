Walters Still Leads At UK Championship At The Belfry

BIRMINGHAM, England: South African golfer Justin Walters doubled his lead to two strokes with a 3-under 69 in the third round of the U.K. Championship on the European Tour on Saturday.

Walters is 12 under par overall at The Belfry and has led after every round so far. He is chasing his first European Tour title after being runner-up three times.

It would be huge (to win) theres no lying about that. Im 39 now, you wonder how many opportunities you will get going forward with all the youngsters coming through, Walters said. Maybe like a good red wine Ill get better with age, but I dont know, it would be nice to take advantage tomorrow.

Walters made a perfect start at the first with a birdie from 20 feet, with five birdies in his round.

Benjamin Hebert of France (70) and two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer of Germany (66) share second.

