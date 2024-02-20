Walter Presents to Stream Premium Spy Drama ‘Davos 1917,’ Starring ‘Sisi’s’ Dominique Devenport, in North America

Leading European distributor Global Screen, part of Westbrook’s Telepool, has sold premium spy drama series “Davos 1917” to North America and to additional free-to-air broadcasters in Europe.

Global Series Network picked up the series for its innovative SVOD feed Walter Presents in North America. National broadcaster RTP in Portugal has also acquired the series, as well as Filmin VOD services for Spain and Portugal.

These deals are in addition to recently announced sales to Mediaset for Italy, MTVA for Hungary and ORF for Austria. The six-part thriller launched in December on SRF in Switzerland and ARD in Germany.

Inspired by real events that occurred in the early days of the European secret services, “Davos 1917” has a stellar cast headed by Dominique Devenport (“Sisi”), David Kross (“The Reader”), Jeanette Hain (“Never Look Away”), Max Herbrechter (“Rauhnächte”), Sunnyi Melles (“Triangle of Sadness”) and Stipe Erceg (“Vienna Blood”).

In 1917, World War I is ravaging Europe. By contrast, neutral Switzerland seems like an oasis of peace. But behind the scenes, the secret agents of the world powers are lurking in Davos, a health resort in Switzerland, where a young woman does everything she can to win back her daughter taken away from her at birth.

Created in German and Swiss-German with English subtitles and dubbed in French and Italian, “Davos 1917” is produced by Ivan Madeo, Stefan Eichberger and Urs Frey for Contrast Film, and Lisa Arndt and Andreas Knoblauch for Letterbox Filmproduktion. Other producers are Amalia Film, SRF and ARD Degeto.

The series is directed by Jan-Eric Mack, Anca Miruna Lăzărescu and Christian Theede. The creator and headwriter is Adrian Illien. The co-writers are Thomas Hess, Julia Penner and Michael Sauter. The DoPs are Tobias Dengler and Timon Schäppi.

