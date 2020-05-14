Walter Presents Nabs U.K. Rights to Hit Danish Show ‘When The Dust Settles’

Click here to read the full article.

Walter Presents has acquired U.K. rights to “When The Dust Settles,” the hit Danish psychological drama series, from DR Sales.

“When The Dust Settles” tells the story of eight strangers whose lives intertwine in the aftermath of a shocking terrorist attack in a Copenhagen restaurant.

The ten-part series was created by Ida Maria Rydén and Dorte Høgh, the duo behind “Dicte,” for DR Drama, and directed by up-and-coming helmers such as Milad Alami (“Follow The Money III”), Jeanette

Nordahl (“Wildland”), Iram Haq (“What Will People Say”).

Produced by Stinna Lassen (“Wisting,” “When The Dust Settles” is headlined by Danish stars, including Karen-Lise Mynster (“Aftermath”), Jacob Lohmann (“Follow The Money”), Henning Jensen (“The Killing”) and Peter Christoffersen (“The Bridge”).

“When The Dust Settles” premiered in Denmark on the channel DR1 on Feb. 2 and garnered a 42% market share. The movie was nominated for Nordisk Film & TV Fond’s Script Award 2020 during Göteborg festival.

“Danish drama has consistently been setting standards for scripted excellence across the Nordic countries for

the past ten years, and DR’s output has been playing a pivotal role in that creative revolution,” said Walter Presents co-founder and curator Walter Iuzzolino, citing the crime hit ‘The Killing’ and International Emmy winner “Ride Upon The Storm.”

Iuzzolino described “When The Dust Settles” as a “powerful character driven series that conjugates memorable, emotional stories with a gripping, sophisticated approach to storytelling and narrative structure.”

Freja Johanne Nørgaard Sørensen, DR Sales’ executive sales & acquisitions manager

said “When The Dust Settles” is “an ambitious project that speaks to something in all of us and has proven attractive to the international market.”

