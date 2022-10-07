Walter Petty, candidate for NC House District 54

Name: Walter Petty

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 64

Campaign website: electpetty.com

Occupation: I own and operate Atlantic Power Solutions, a generator sales and service company

Education: Graduated from NC State with a degree in Agriculture.

Have you run for elected office before? Yes. Elected three times to Chatham County Board of Commissioners

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Agriculture Advisory Committee, Chatham Trades, EDC, Local Emergency Planning, Chatham Hospital Board of Trustees, Member Tyson Creek Baptist Church, International mission work in Haiti, Habitat for Humanity.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

1) Education — I will support and enhance education funding while requiring accountability along with a Parents’ Bill of Rights.

2) Enhance public safety by enhancing funding for law enforcement, fire/rescue and EMS.

3) Ensure proper state support for local infrastructure needs, i.e. water, wastewater, high-speed internet.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

Any surplus over the amount needed to fully fund a “rainy day emergency fund” should be returned to the tax payers.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Undecided.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

They have rightly increased teacher pay over the past four budgets and that will continue. Areas that need work include passing a Parents’ Bill of Rights and improving overall student performance.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

There should be a ban on abortion, with some exceptions.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

I have spent my entire life in this district. I know the people, their values and our history. I know how loving, kind and caring they are. I know what their family values are and what is important to them. I will ensure the district has a strong voice in Raleigh. I have experience and a proven record in both business and government. I love serving people.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Undecided.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

Include parents’ input and ensure each topic is taught an age-appropriate level.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.