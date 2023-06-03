Walt Disney's Pixar Animation eliminates 75 positions

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

By Dawn Chmielewski

(Reuters) - Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions, including that of the director of and producer of the box office disappointment “Lightyear,” in the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade, sources say.

Among those targeted in a round of layoffs were Angus MacLane, a 26-year veteran animator who was part of the senior creative team on such acclaimed films as “Toy Story 4” and “Coco,” and producer Galyn Susman, who has been at Pixar since the release of the original “Toy Story” movie in 1995.

MacLane and Susman could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)