Walt Disney World To Cut Theme Park Hours Starting September

Walt Disney World’s four Florida theme parks will see reduced hours come September 8.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studio, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT, are all set to scale back operating hours, nearly a month after opening in July. While the first three parks will see closing hours move back by an hour, EPCOT will close two hours earlier. The new hours are to remain until October.

The change in hours comes nearly a month after the Florida parks opened in July, after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since its re-opening, Walt Disney World has been operating at reduced capacity to ensure the health and safety of visitors. Disney has requested those enjoying the parks to wear face masks and follow the health and safety guidelines outlined by officials.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy said that Walt Disney World has seen an increased number of cancellations as the park opened during the Florida’s spike of COVID-19 cases. While Chapek and McCarty said they expected the cancellations, they share the Florida parks saw more than anticipated.

Since closing down parks in March, Disney reported a $3.5 billion hit to its theme parks division. While the United States’ Disney theme parks are either out of commission, as Anaheim’s Disneyland still remains closed, or at limited capacity, some in Asia and Europe are up and operating. Shanghai Disney re-opened in May and Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland are open for visitors. Hong Kong’s resort re-opened in June but closed days after the Florida parks’ gates opened, after the region saw a rise in coronavirus cases.

Walt Disney World’s updated hour are as follows:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 10 a.m. to 7p.m.

EPCOT: 11 a.m. to 7 pm.

Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

