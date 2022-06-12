Walsh hits for cycle, Trout hits 2 HRs as Angels rout Mets

JOE REEDY
·4 min read
Jun 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) runs after hitting a single against the New York Mets during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY USPW / reuters)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh had the ninth cycle in franchise history, Mike Trout returned to the lineup and had his 23rd career multi-home run game and the Los Angeles Angels rolled to an 11-6 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

Walsh went 4 for 5 and drove in three runs. He completed the Halos' first cycle since Shohei Ohtani in 2019 with a two-run triple in the eighth inning after Mets center fielder Khalil Lee failed to make a diving catch.

Walsh, who also made a pair of diving stops to prevent Mets hits in the early innings, had a single in the third inning, a double in the fifth and a solo shot in the seventh.

It is the third cycle in the majors this season. Coincidentally, the last one was by the Mets' Eduardo Escobar on Monday in San Diego.

Trout, who missed three games due to right groin tightness, helped power a five-homer onslaught for the Angels. It is the second time they have gone deep five times this season.

Ohtani and Andrew Velazquez also homered. That was enough for Michael Lorenzen (6-3), who allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings as the Angels won for the second time in three games after a franchise-record, 14-game losing streak.

It is the third time this year and 17th since 2018 that Trout and Ohtani have homered in the same game.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (7-2) lost for the first time since April 27. The right-hander allowed five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

Pete Alonso had a solo shot in the eighth and Lee had a three-run drive for his first homer in the majors in the ninth for the Mets, who have gone 4-5 on their California road trip.

Trout had three hits and three RBIs. He is 6 for 8 with three home runs after having a career-worst, 0-for-26 drought.

Trout extended the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the third inning when he drove a changeup from Carrasco over the wall in left-center. He then connected for a two-run shot into the rockpile in center field to extend the Halos’ advantage to eight runs.

Ohtani also went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The reigning AL MVP put the Angels on the board in the first inning with an RBI double before a two-run blast to right-center in the fifth inning made it 5-0.

Lorenzen, who allowed five runs in the first inning in his last start a week ago in Philadelphia, struck out four and pitched out of jams in the first and fourth innings. The Mets got their first two aboard in the first, but Francisco Lindor ground into a double play and Alonso flied out.

In the fifth, New York had runners at the corners with none out, but Lorenzen retired the next three, including two strikeouts.

The Mets came into the game leading the majors with a .295 average with runners in scoring position, but were 2 for 12 and stranded eight runners.

Velazquez’s solo shot in the sixth marked the second time in the past three games he has homered.

WEB GEM

On Walsh's third-inning single, Mets right fielder Jeff McNeil quickly fielded it and threw home to get Ohtani out at the plate to end the inning. Catcher Tomás Nido made the tag in plenty of time.

WINNING IN STYLE

It was the Angels’ first game in their Nike MLB City Connect jersey. The alternate uniform blends the franchise’s red motif with nods to retro Southern California’s beach and surf style.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: CF Starling Marte (quad tightness) did some drills before batting practice, but missed his third straight game. ... RHP Colin Holderman was placed on the Injured List, retroactive to Wednesday, with right shoulder impingement. RHP Jake Reed was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Angels: INF Luis Rengifo came off the paternity list. He struggled in his first game back with two errors.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (3-2, 3.28 ERA) is 2-0 with 0.56 ERA in a pair of starts against the Angels at The Big A.

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.81 ERA) has allowed three or fewer runs in all but one of his nine starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

