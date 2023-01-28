Walsall vs Leicester, FA Cup live: Score and latest updates from 4th round match

01:02 PM

30mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Nice one and two-touch football by Leicester. Tielemans finds Daka in the box but he's closed down before he can get a clean shot at goal.

01:00 PM

28mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Daka collects the ball at the front post and lashes a shot straight across goal. Should have done better.

12:59 PM

26mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Good game so far, super competitive. White is booked by the ref for a foul on Dewsbury-Hall.

12:56 PM

24mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Barnes slices across the ball with a sight of goal at the far post. Should have done better there.

12:55 PM

22mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

It is not an FA Cup match if balloons aren't on the pitch.

Walsall vs Leicester, FA Cup live: Score and latest updates from 4th round match - AFP
12:53 PM

20mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Williams took a knock earlier and doesn't appear to have shaken it off. Walsall braced to make an early sub.

12:50 PM

16mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Maddison breaks away through the centre, he tries to play a pass to Barnes but the ball goes out of play. He is caught by Willmott and goes down.

Maddison thinks he was fouled. The ref thinks otherwise. Maddison continues to protest and is booked.

12:47 PM

14mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Castagne is adjudged to have fouled Daniels on the far. Leicester players are bemused but the referee Gavin Ward is unmoved.

12:45 PM

12mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Tielemans is well capable of hitting the target from distance but he gets this effort all wrong as the ball goes high into the stands.

12:41 PM

9mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Chance for Leicester as Castagne crosses for Daka but his header is wide of the target

12:40 PM

8mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Leicester's quality starting to tell as Maddison begins to get on the ball. Walsall can't get the ball to their striker at the minute.

12:37 PM

4mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Really confident opening by the League 2 side. Passing the ball around nicely with Leicester happy to sit off them.

Maddison goes down after a hefty tackle but is OK to carry on.

12:34 PM

1mins: Walsall 0-0 Leicester City

Nearly an unbelievable start by Walsall. Faes' clearance is closed down and the home side get on the front foot straight away and attack Leicester.

Fortunately the Premier League side eventually get the ball clear.

12:32 PM

KICK OFF: Walsall vs Leicester City

Leicester get the match under way.

12:31 PM

Breaking Leicester transfer news from John Percy and Mike McGrath

Leicester are closing in on their second January signing with the capture of Lyon winger Tete.

The Brazilian is undergoing a medical on Saturday after an agreement was struck to terminate his contract at Lyon.

Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester manager, has been determined to recruit a right-winger in this transfer window and the club is increasingly confident of signing Tete in the next 48 hours.

Tete missed training at Lyon on Friday before receiving the green light to fly to England for talks with Leicester officials this morning.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 17 appearances this season for the Ligue 1 club.

Leicester have already signed FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen in a deal which could be worth a total £17.5 million.

Rodgers is also targeting a centre-back before the window closes on Tuesday night. Leicester have made inquiries about Stoke's Australia international Harry Souttar.

12:29 PM

Here come the teams!

Great noise around the Poundland Bescot Stadium as the players come out of the tunnel for this fourth round match.

12:25 PM

Former Walsall manager Dean Smith returns

12:17 PM

The magic of the cup

Walsall vs Leicester, FA Cup live: Score and latest updates from 4th round match - GETTY IMAGES
12:09 PM

A welcome sight for Leicester fans

Walsall vs Leicester, FA Cup live: Score and latest updates from 4th round match - GETTY IMAGES
11:51 AM

TEAM NEWS

Walsall: Evans, White, Daniels, Low, Willmott, Comley, Hutchinson, Maddox, Gordon, Williams, Knowles. 
Subs: Songo'o, Smith, Riley, Wilkinson, James-Taylor, McEntee, Allen, Maher.

Leicester: Iversen, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Daka, Barnes. 
Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Smithies, Iheanacho, Kristiansen, Vestergaard, Praet, Brunt, Braybrooke.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)

11:48 AM

Can revitalised Walsall upset struggling Leicester?

Good afternoon and welcome to FA Cup weekend. And today we kick off with Walsall against Leicester. Will we see a giantkilling?

Walsall co-chairman Leigh Pomlett is certainly hoping so and believes the Saddlers are finally a united club.

A takeover by American investors the Trivela Group has helped transform the club, who also bought their ground from former owner Jeff Bonser last month.

Walsall's resurgence on the pitch under boss Michael Flynn has them four points behind the top seven in League Two, with two games in hand, after he replaced Matt Taylor 11 months ago with the club 18th.

They have lost just twice in the league since September and facing the faltering Foxes represents a chance to show a wider audience their revival.

"It was a fractured club (when Pomlett joined the board in 2010). Jeff would argue differently but it's a much happier place to be than it was then," said Pomlett.

"Trivela have been very sensitive to the relationship with the fans.

"Since I joined the board the ambition of the club has changed and the ability to realise that ambition, rather than having ambition without any substance to actually achieve it.

"Beating Leicester, there is a slim chance but there is a chance."

Last summer's takeover marked a new, promising era for the club after years of stagnation and relegation to League Two, with the backdrop of a fractured and disenchanted fanbase.

In December the club also bought the freehold of the stadium to end their rent payments - around £500,000 a year - to former owner Bonser.

"I made it a prerequisite that you cannot buy a single share from me unless you were prepared to, or you had the ability to, buy the stadium," said Pomlett.

"I wasn't interested in talking to anybody, literally not interested talking to anybody, that wouldn't agree to facilitate the purchase of the stadium.

"You're spending half a million a year and for what? You'd never own the stadium. Now we do.

"When I took over from the previous regime I said I'd get us out of League Two, get the stadium back and then I'm done.

"I will have put the club into very safe hands and it will be in at least League One as far as I'm concerned.

"As Ben takes over more and more and he understands English football then I can sail off into the sunset, knowing the club is in good shape.

"We're sustainable, if you're losing millions or an owner like me pumping millions in that's not a sustainable business model.

"Sometimes you have to irritate the supporters because you can't do the things they want you to do but your mindset is as a custodian of the club, to make sure you leave it in better shape than when you took it over.

"I just think some of the ways that football clubs are run is madness. We're ambitious in a sustainable way, we won't rush out and suddenly spend 10 grand a week on a League Two player.

"That's probably an extreme but clubs are spending £5,000 or £6,000 a week on very average players. It's just mind-bogglingly stupid and totally unnecessary."

