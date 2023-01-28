Walsall vs Leicester City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action with Walsall's Hayden White (Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Walsall take on Leicester City in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Walsall FC 0 - 0 Leicester City FC

James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury James Maddison (Leicester City).

Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City).

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

Offside, Walsall. Tom Knowles tries a through ball, but Andy Williams is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Gordon.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box.

Story continues

Here's how the lads are shaping up ⬇️#WLSLEI pic.twitter.com/ONkpuAvCeE — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023

Attempt blocked. Luke Thomas (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

UP THE FOXES 🏁#WLSLEI — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023

First Half begins.

Ready for the Saddlers 🎥



Join us shortly for #WLSLEI. — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023

'Keeping warm 🧤



Don't miss our pre-#WLSLEI show 👌 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023

Pre-match opinion and news 🗞



Everything ahead of #WLSLEI on Matchday Live, right now 👂 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023

Entering Bescot Stadium 🏟



Who else is here today? 👋 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱-𝘂𝗽 📺



We're on air to bring you the latest ahead of #WSLLEI 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023

