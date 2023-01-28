Walsall vs Leicester City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Walsall take on Leicester City in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
Walsall FC 0 - 0 Leicester City FC
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:48 , admin
James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:48 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:48 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury James Maddison (Leicester City).
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:47 , admin
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City).
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:45 , admin
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:45 , admin
Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:44 , admin
Offside, Walsall. Tom Knowles tries a through ball, but Andy Williams is caught offside.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:44 , admin
Attempt saved. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Gordon.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:42 , admin
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Luke Thomas.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:40 , admin
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:39 , admin
Here's how the lads are shaping up ⬇️#WLSLEI pic.twitter.com/ONkpuAvCeE
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:39 , admin
Attempt blocked. Luke Thomas (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:38 , admin
Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:36 , admin
Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:34 , admin
Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:32 , admin
UP THE FOXES 🏁#WLSLEI
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:32 , admin
First Half begins.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:29 , admin
Ready for the Saddlers 🎥
Join us shortly for #WLSLEI.
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:21 , admin
Kick-off incoming ⏳#WLSLEI pic.twitter.com/n2QprF2kIS
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:12 , admin
'Keeping warm 🧤
Don't miss our pre-#WLSLEI show 👌
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:02 , admin
Pre-match opinion and news 🗞
Everything ahead of #WLSLEI on Matchday Live, right now 👂
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:00 , admin
VK checking in 📍#WLSLEI pic.twitter.com/GsJVbshgPr
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:00 , admin
Entering Bescot Stadium 🏟
Who else is here today? 👋
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:00 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:00 , admin
𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱-𝘂𝗽 📺
We're on air to bring you the latest ahead of #WSLLEI 👇
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:00 , admin
How we're lining up in the #EmiratesFACup👊#WLSLEI 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kO1Dozi6Az
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023
Walsall vs Leicester City
11:30 , admin
Walsall vs Leicester City
12:00 , admin
"They’ll be going into it with confidence."
The Saddlers' perspective on #WLSLEI 💬
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 28, 2023