Walsall vs Charlton Athletic LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Walsall FC 0 - 0 Charlton Athletic FC

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:24 , admin

Attempt missed. Taylor Allen (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:24 , admin

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Lucas Ness.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:22 , admin

Foul by Lucas Ness (Charlton Athletic).

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:23 , admin

Attempt saved. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timmy Abraham.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:20 , admin

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Lucas Ness.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:18 , admin

Attempt missed. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:15 , admin

Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:13 , admin

Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:11 , admin

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jack Earing.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:07 , admin

Foul by Liam Bennett (Walsall).

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:01 , admin

Ronan Maher (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

19:01 , admin

First Half begins.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

18:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

