Walrus nicknamed Thor spotted in Iceland after leaving UK

Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

A walrus that drew crowds when spotted on the south and east coasts of England appears to have arrived in Iceland.

The arctic mammal appeared in Hampshire in December before spending new year in Scarborough and then heading 70 miles further north to the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club in Blyth.

Since then, there has been little news about Thor’s movements, but sightings of him were reported on Friday in Breiðdalsvík, Iceland, about 850 miles (1,360km) from Blyth.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue said it could confirm from markings – pale patches on the animal’s foreflippers, seen in photographs of him in Scarborough – that it was Thor.

“After Thor’s visit to the UK we wondered if we would ever see him again,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

“We are delighted to have been informed that he is in Iceland.”

Thor was reported as having arrived in Breiðdalsvík on the east coast of Iceland, and was photographed on a pontoon.

The walrus, thought to be aged between three and five, drew crowds to the North Yorkshire resort of Scarborough after being spotted on a slipway on 30 December.

The town’s New Year’s Eve fireworks were cancelled in order not to distress him, with the town council leader, Steve Siddons, saying at the time: “We are really disappointed that we’ve had to cancel the fireworks but the welfare of the walrus has to take precedence.”

It was believed to be the first time a walrus has been spotted in Yorkshire.

Earlier in 2022, Thor spent several hours on the beach at Calshot near Southampton and visited the Netherlands and Dieppe in France.

It is believed he could have originally travelled from as far as the Canadian Arctic.

Climate experts have warned that sightings such as this may become more frequent with warming seas.