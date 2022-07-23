A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway

A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats.

This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put it in a video shot back in June. The video highlighted some of Freya’s finer moments in the town of Kragerø, where she spent some time earlier this summer. Two boat owners told the news outlet that they wanted Freya gone.

Many people, however, have had the exact opposite reaction to Freya’s antics and have flocked to the harbor to see the tusked icon in action. Unfortunately, both forms of attention have been stressful and overwhelming for her. More recently, she’s been hanging around Oslo, where the crowds are just too much.

This walrus is not Freya. However, the photo captures the angst she likely feels at becoming a tourist spectacle. (Photo: Jami Tarris via Getty Images)

“She doesn’t get any peace,” walrus expert Rune Aae told Norwegian News Agency NTB.

Aae, a researcher at the University of South-Eastern Norway, said he observed TV news crews getting too close to Freya in their boats, hedging her in so that she couldn’t get away. Additionally, harbor officials have been trailing her and spraying her with a hose to keep her off of boats.

“She needs to relax for up to 20 hours,” said Aae. “When she is constantly stressed out by people and their presence, it is not good for her.”

Aae said that the area around Freya should be cordoned off to keep people away from her.

Meanwhile, Freya also continues to pick up fans from afar, with many people celebrating and rooting for her on social media.

An absolute queen for our times. Fuck shit up, Freya. https://t.co/1amT7cMvXk — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) July 20, 2022

Freya finding the bilge pump useful (activated by Freya filling the boat in the first place 😇) pic.twitter.com/02VzN0VN76 — Knut Karlsen (@etunKo) July 19, 2022

Respect Freya’s energy https://t.co/OkDaufJR2h — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) July 20, 2022

hot girl summer https://t.co/WYbXm8btFN — Molly White (@molly0xFFF) July 20, 2022

It's hard to see someone else living out your dream. https://t.co/yxmyoHBbuS — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 20, 2022

nature is healing 💜 https://t.co/B5GwHkrBoL — Violet Valentine (@slutpilled) July 20, 2022

Long live the queen https://t.co/cLQ95wpNrS — Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) July 19, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

