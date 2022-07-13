Walmart's Prime Day Sale is ending soon—save on Beats, TVs and Apple Watches

Elsie Boskamp and Alex Kane, Reviewed
·8 min read
These Walmart deals offer rare savings on tech and home essentials for Amazon Prime Day 2022—shop our top picks now.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Today's last-chance Walmart deals are some of the best we've seen all year. The mega retailer is dishing out deep discounts as part of its Amazon Prime Day 2022 rival sale, and the savings are nothing short of spectacular. Stay right here for all the best Walmart deals on Reviewed-approved brands like Ninja, Shark, Apple and Samsung.

Updated 6:11 p.m. EST: Today's your last chance to save with Amazon Prime Day 2022, but there are still plenty of hot Walmart deals shop. We're live tracking all the best sales available right now to help you scoop the biggest savings on TVs, home goods, smart gadgets and kitchen appliances. —Alex Kane, Reviewed

Perfect for picking up best-in-class products for less than retail value, this Walmart sale offers up to 40% off home essentials, up to 50% off tech and as much as 60% off fashion must-haves. Just be sure to place your order soon, these markdowns will only be available through tomorrow, July 14.

Keep scrolling for insider knowledge on Walmart's massive Amazon Prime Day 2022 rival sale, plus be the first to know about the best Walmart deals available right now.

The best Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Walmart

From TVs and gaming consoles to robot vacuums and coffee makers, we rounded up the top 10 Walmart deals you can shop right now.

  1. AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (Save $40)

  2. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $59 (Save $30)

  3. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)

  4. Michael Kors Jet Set Large Leather East West Crossbody for $104 (Save $223)

  5. Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $149 (Save $100.99)

  6. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $44.01)

  7. Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console w/ Wireless Controller + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $299.99 (Save $59.99)

  8. TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV 65S431 for $398 (Save $400)

  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for $474.05 (Save $224.95)

  10. Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K 2160P The Frame QLED Smart TV for $1,597.99 (Save $402)

Tech deals at Walmart

During the second day of Prime Day 2022 you can shop Walmart delas on top-rated tech from Samsung, Fitbit and Roku. Press add to cart on smart tech, fitness trackers and more now.

Shop these Walmart deals for incredible savings on TVs, wearables and other tech essentials.
Apple deals at Walmart 

Apple makes some of our favorite tech products—including the Apple AirPods Pro—and you can pick up select models for an incredible price right now with these limited-time Walmart deals.

Scoop these Walmart deals for epic discounts on Apple products right now.
TV deals at Walmart 

For movie-theater-quality visuals at home, consider these Walmart deals on smart TVs from Vizio, LG and Samsung.

Pick up top-notch Smart TVs for an incredible price today at Walmart.
Gaming deals at Walmart 

Refresh your gaming set up with Walmart deals on best-selling video games and consoles. Save on Xbox and Nintendo Switch games now.

Shop huge discounts on gaming essentials at Walmart this Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Laptop, tablet and computer accessory deals at Walmart 

Whether you want a new laptop or monitor for working at home or surfing the web, these Walmart deals are sure to impress. Save on Samsung and Lenovo today.

Find computer and tablet deals at Walmart for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Headphone and speaker deals at Walmart

Listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts with incredible Walmart deals on headphones and speakers. Find deep discounts on Beats earbuds and Bose headphones right now.

Walmart has incredible deals on headphones and earbuds for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Home deals at Walmart

Get your home in tip-top shape with Walmart deals on robot vacuums and small household appliances. Shop the competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale for big savings on Shark and Bissell.

Save big on all of your home essentials with these Walmart deals.
Vacuums and mops 

Appliances 

Home goods 

Lifestyle

Kitchen deals at Walmart

Cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home with Walmart sales on Keurig and Ninja. Pick up air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and so much more for super low prices today.

Pick up kitchen essentials from Keurig and Cuisinart for less right now at Walmart.
Seasonal deals at Walmart 

Whether you want to enjoy your swimming pool with a new inflatable or spruce up your patio with some new furniture, these seasonal Walmart deals are sure to please. Find deals on pool accessories, toys and patio sets below.

Scoop seasonal savings on pool floats, toys and more during Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day sale.
Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Lift your summer style with markdowns on clothing and beauty essentials right now at Walmart. Save on Michael Kors, Oral-B and Reebok during the retailer's Amazon Prime Day rival sale.

These Walmart deals offer huge savings on clothing, shoes and accessories.
Women's fashion

Men's fashion

Kids' fashion

Bags

Beauty 

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event with exclusive sitewide deals for Amazon Prime members. The annual sale is currently live and will continue through today, July 13. So far, the shopping event has been met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—we're tracking huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Walmart running sales during Amazon Prime Day?

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day Walmart deals on home, tech, fashion and more right now.
Walmart's Prime Day sale is still live, with an incredible selection of sales across all categories. The massive retailer officially kicked off its competing Amazon Prime Day sale Sunday, July 10. The shopping event features hundreds of rollbacks on customer-favorite items and is slated to continue through 12 p.m. EST tomorrow, July 14. During Amazon Prime Day proper—yesterday, July 12 and today, July 13—you can shop the best doorbuster deals at Walmart, including discounts on Ninja, AncestryDNA, Cricut, Samsung and more.

Does Walmart price match on Amazon Prime Day?

Short answer: You may be able to price match some Walmart products on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Walmart.com offers price matching on select items sold at Amazon and other major retailers. In order to take advantage of Walmart's price match policy, the item you want to price match needs to be identical to the one on Walmart.com and must be in stock at both Walmart and the alternate retailer. It's important to note, however, that if a price decreases after you purchase it, Walmart will not offer price matching.

If you find a product at a lower price at a different retailer that's eligible for a price match under Walmart's policy, you'll need to contact Walmart Customer Care before placing your online order. Keep in mind, you can only price match one product per day.

What are the best Prime Day deals at Walmart?

While Walmart is offering hundreds of impressive sitewide deals, some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on best-selling tech and kitchen essentials. 

For instance, you can take home a free extra controller when you pick up the Microsoft Xbox Series S for $299.99. Meanwhile, if you're looking for the best visuals, consider the VIZIO 55-Inch Class M-Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV, currently on sale for $328 thanks to a $170 price cut. The screen is complete with hands-free voice control and features quantum color technology.

Should I shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Walmart's Prime Day sale is a rare opportunity to scoop top-notch products across all categories for a huge bargain. Whether you have smart tech, home goods or summer fashion finds on your shopping list, you should absolutely shop these doorbuster Walmart deals today. The sitewide shopping event is a great opportunity to score customer-favorite brands for less. Plus, if you're not an Amazon Prime member, the sale may be especially worthwhile since you'll be able to enjoy rock bottom prices without having to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers—Walmart included—are offering similar sales. Right now we're tracking deep discounts on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe's, Wayfair and Best Buy. Meanwhile, the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale is also live with rare discounts on chef-quality cookware. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

We're especially thrilled with Walmart's Amazon Prime Day rival sale. The mega retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, grills, air purifiers and more—and the savings are seriously impressive. For the best prices on the best products just check out our roundup of Walmart deals above!

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 120+ best Walmart deals for Prime day: Shop sitewide markdowns for Amazon Prime Day 2022

