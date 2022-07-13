Walmart's Prime Day Sale is ending soon—save on Beats, TVs and Apple Watches

Elsie Boskamp and Alex Kane, Reviewed
·8 min read
These Walmart deals offer rare savings on tech and home essentials for Amazon Prime Day 2022—shop our top picks now.
These Walmart deals offer rare savings on tech and home essentials for Amazon Prime Day 2022—shop our top picks now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Today's last-chance Walmart deals are some of the best we've seen all year. The mega retailer is dishing out deep discounts as part of its Amazon Prime Day 2022 rival sale, and the savings are nothing short of spectacular. Stay right here for all the best Walmart deals on Reviewed-approved brands like Ninja, Shark, Apple and Samsung.

Shop the Walmart sale

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Updated 4:48 p.m. EST: Today's your last chance to save with Amazon Prime Day 2022, but there are still plenty of hot Walmart deals shop. We're live tracking all the best sales available right now to help you scoop the biggest savings on TVs, home goods, smart gadgets and kitchen appliances. —Alex Kane, Reviewed

Perfect for picking up best-in-class products for less than retail value, this Walmart sale offers up to 40% off home essentials, up to 50% off tech and as much as 60% off fashion must-haves. Just be sure to place your order soon, these markdowns will only be available through tomorrow, July 14.

Amazon Prime Day ends soon: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here’s every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Keep scrolling for insider knowledge on Walmart's massive Amazon Prime Day 2022 rival sale, plus be the first to know about the best Walmart deals available right now.

The best Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Walmart

From TVs and gaming consoles to robot vacuums and coffee makers, we rounded up the top 10 Walmart deals you can shop right now.

  1. AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (Save $40)

  2. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $59 (Save $30)

  3. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)

  4. Michael Kors Jet Set Large Leather East West Crossbody for $104 (Save $223)

  5. Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $149 (Save $100.99)

  6. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $44.01)

  7. Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console w/ Wireless Controller + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $299.99 (Save $59.99)

  8. TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV 65S431 for $398 (Save $400)

  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for $474.05 (Save $224.95)

  10. Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K 2160P The Frame QLED Smart TV for $1,597.99 (Save $402)

Tech deals at Walmart

During the second day of Prime Day 2022 you can shop Walmart delas on top-rated tech from Samsung, Fitbit and Roku. Press add to cart on smart tech, fitness trackers and more now.

Shop these Walmart deals for incredible savings on TVs, wearables and other tech essentials.
Shop these Walmart deals for incredible savings on TVs, wearables and other tech essentials.

Apple deals at Walmart 

Apple makes some of our favorite tech products—including the Apple AirPods Pro—and you can pick up select models for an incredible price right now with these limited-time Walmart deals.

Scoop these Walmart deals for epic discounts on Apple products right now.
Scoop these Walmart deals for epic discounts on Apple products right now.

TV deals at Walmart 

For movie-theater-quality visuals at home, consider these Walmart deals on smart TVs from Vizio, LG and Samsung.

Pick up top-notch Smart TVs for an incredible price today at Walmart.
Pick up top-notch Smart TVs for an incredible price today at Walmart.

Gaming deals at Walmart 

Refresh your gaming set up with Walmart deals on best-selling video games and consoles. Save on Xbox and Nintendo Switch games now.

Shop huge discounts on gaming essentials at Walmart this Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Shop huge discounts on gaming essentials at Walmart this Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Laptop, tablet and computer accessory deals at Walmart 

Whether you want a new laptop or monitor for working at home or surfing the web, these Walmart deals are sure to impress. Save on Samsung and Lenovo today.

Find computer and tablet deals at Walmart for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Find computer and tablet deals at Walmart for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Headphone and speaker deals at Walmart

Listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts with incredible Walmart deals on headphones and speakers. Find deep discounts on Beats earbuds and Bose headphones right now.

Walmart has incredible deals on headphones and earbuds for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Walmart has incredible deals on headphones and earbuds for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Home deals at Walmart

Get your home in tip-top shape with Walmart deals on robot vacuums and small household appliances. Shop the competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale for big savings on Shark and Bissell.

Save big on all of your home essentials with these Walmart deals.
Save big on all of your home essentials with these Walmart deals.

Vacuums and mops 

Appliances 

Home goods 

Lifestyle

Kitchen deals at Walmart

Cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home with Walmart sales on Keurig and Ninja. Pick up air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and so much more for super low prices today.

Pick up kitchen essentials from Keurig and Cuisinart for less right now at Walmart.
Pick up kitchen essentials from Keurig and Cuisinart for less right now at Walmart.

Seasonal deals at Walmart 

Whether you want to enjoy your swimming pool with a new inflatable or spruce up your patio with some new furniture, these seasonal Walmart deals are sure to please. Find deals on pool accessories, toys and patio sets below.

Scoop seasonal savings on pool floats, toys and more during Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day sale.
Scoop seasonal savings on pool floats, toys and more during Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day sale.

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Lift your summer style with markdowns on clothing and beauty essentials right now at Walmart. Save on Michael Kors, Oral-B and Reebok during the retailer's Amazon Prime Day rival sale.

These Walmart deals offer huge savings on clothing, shoes and accessories.
These Walmart deals offer huge savings on clothing, shoes and accessories.

Women's fashion

Men's fashion

Kids' fashion

Bags

Beauty 

►Amazon Prime Day deal: AirPods are down to their lowest price

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event with exclusive sitewide deals for Amazon Prime members. The annual sale is currently live and will continue through today, July 13. So far, the shopping event has been met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—we're tracking huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Walmart running sales during Amazon Prime Day?

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day Walmart deals on home, tech, fashion and more right now.
Shop the best Amazon Prime Day Walmart deals on home, tech, fashion and more right now.

Walmart's Prime Day sale is still live, with an incredible selection of sales across all categories. The massive retailer officially kicked off its competing Amazon Prime Day sale Sunday, July 10. The shopping event features hundreds of rollbacks on customer-favorite items and is slated to continue through 12 p.m. EST tomorrow, July 14. During Amazon Prime Day proper—yesterday, July 12 and today, July 13—you can shop the best doorbuster deals at Walmart, including discounts on Ninja, AncestryDNA, Cricut, Samsung and more.

Does Walmart price match on Amazon Prime Day?

Short answer: You may be able to price match some Walmart products on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Walmart.com offers price matching on select items sold at Amazon and other major retailers. In order to take advantage of Walmart's price match policy, the item you want to price match needs to be identical to the one on Walmart.com and must be in stock at both Walmart and the alternate retailer. It's important to note, however, that if a price decreases after you purchase it, Walmart will not offer price matching.

If you find a product at a lower price at a different retailer that's eligible for a price match under Walmart's policy, you'll need to contact Walmart Customer Care before placing your online order. Keep in mind, you can only price match one product per day.

What are the best Prime Day deals at Walmart?

While Walmart is offering hundreds of impressive sitewide deals, some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on best-selling tech and kitchen essentials. 

For instance, you can take home a free extra controller when you pick up the Microsoft Xbox Series S for $299.99. Meanwhile, if you're looking for the best visuals, consider the VIZIO 55-Inch Class M-Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV, currently on sale for $328 thanks to a $170 price cut. The screen is complete with hands-free voice control and features quantum color technology.

Should I shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Walmart's Prime Day sale is a rare opportunity to scoop top-notch products across all categories for a huge bargain. Whether you have smart tech, home goods or summer fashion finds on your shopping list, you should absolutely shop these doorbuster Walmart deals today. The sitewide shopping event is a great opportunity to score customer-favorite brands for less. Plus, if you're not an Amazon Prime member, the sale may be especially worthwhile since you'll be able to enjoy rock bottom prices without having to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers—Walmart included—are offering similar sales. Right now we're tracking deep discounts on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe's, Wayfair and Best Buy. Meanwhile, the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale is also live with rare discounts on chef-quality cookware. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

We're especially thrilled with Walmart's Amazon Prime Day rival sale. The mega retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, grills, air purifiers and more—and the savings are seriously impressive. For the best prices on the best products just check out our roundup of Walmart deals above!

Shop the Walmart sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 120+ best Walmart deals for Prime day: Shop sitewide markdowns for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘This is why I moved here,’ Cherry Festival makes for a sweet Saturday

    Who doesn’t love a cherry pie? The St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cherry Festival took place on July 9 and proved a sweet success. Cherry pies were completely sold out within the first few hours of the event. Residents and visitors alike expressed their joy at the return of one of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s most famed social gatherings. “This is why I moved here,” said NOTL resident Kerry Ryan. “I wanted a community where there was lots going on. I’ve joined the newcomers club, the Niagara-on-the-Lake So

  • LIVE: These are the 190+ best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to shop before time runs out

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 is live! Shop 190+ best new Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods Pro, Blink cameras, iRobot vacuums, LG TVs and more today, July 13.

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

    ISSAQUAH, Wash., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 90 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable August 12, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2022. Costco currently operates 833 warehouses, including 574 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in

  • Terranueva Closes a Private Placement of Debentures for $2,950,000

    L'ASSOMPTION, Québec, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terranueva Corporation (CSE: TEQ) ("Terranueva" or the "Corporation") announces the closing of a non-brokered private placement of second rank convertible debentures for an aggregate gross principal amount of $2,950,000 paid in cash and bearing an interest rate of 5% per annum (the "Offering"). The principal amount and interest are payable in five years, namely at the maturity of July 12, 2027, and the principal amount is convertible at any

  • Amazon.com's Ring gave police data without user consent 11 times in 2022

    Amazon.com's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said. Amazon said it provided the video under emergency circumstances. Senator Edward Markey, a lawmaker interested in privacy, on Wednesday released a letter from Amazon on the topic that was a response to his inquiry to the company.

  • Stocks end lower as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates

    NEW YORK — Stocks capped another shaky day on Wall Street with more losses Wednesday, after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected. The S&P 500 ended 0.4% lower, its fourth consecutive drop, after tumbling as much as 1.6% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.2%, erasing nearly all of an early 2.1% loss. Markets took a few U-turns through the morning, as has become the norm on Wall Street this tumultu

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Kirby Dach relishing chance for a fresh start with Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach knew the Chicago Blackhawks were heading into rebuild mode. What he didn't know was that he wasn't part of the team's blueprint. The Blackhawks dealt Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for a pair of picks on Thursday. The 21-year-old centre said he learned of the news about five minutes before it was announced on the floor of the NHL entry draft. "I was actually on my way into the rink to go skate," Dach told reporters on a video call Friday. "So it’s a bit shocking but I'm exc

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Hurricanes get Brent Burns from Sharks for blue-line boost

    The Carolina Hurricanes acquired veteran defenseman Brent Burns from San Jose on Wednesday, adding a former Norris Trophy winner to a team eager to make a deeper postseason push after two straight second-round exits. The team also got forward Lane Pederson from the Sharks in exchange for forward Steven Lorentz, goaltender prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional third-round pick for next year. “Since it's been announced, eight or nine of our current players have already texted me saying, ‘Wow,

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch