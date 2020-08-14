Walmart's Halloween treats are arriving early this year

Coronavirus has exponentially changed our lives, down to our cooking habits. Baking homemade bread has become a common hobby, and everyone has tried their hands at becoming the baking connoisseur they've always wanted to be. The pandemic is also moving things up, like holidays. With Halloween right around the corner, Walmart is bringing a love for baking and the holidays together with the early release of their 2020 Great Value Fall Bake Center.

Starting in September, Walmart's 2020 Great Value Fall Bake Center will be on sale for families searching for the perfect seasonal dessert. Offered sweets will be new and will range from spooky treats that can be made with Halloween kits to fall mixes that can be paired with apple cider and cozy sweaters. Walmart shoppers can turn baking into a fun, family event with options like Spooky Vortex sugar cookies, Graveyard brownies and apple cinnamon quick bread, all with the help of a Great Value kit.





Prices for the fall mix range between $1.67 for options like the pumpkin spice pancake and waffle mix and $1.98 for the apple cinnamon quick bread and muffin mix. Halloween kits get creative with whoopie pie and monster eye designs, among others, for $4.97.





According to a spokesperson from Walmart, this is the first time Walmart is sharing its fall creations with buyers months in advance of the holiday, so pick your favorite and prepare for a delicious autumn. In the meantime, if you're hoping to flex your baking skills, try these childhood desserts you forgot existed.