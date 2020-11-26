Walmart's final round of Black Friday 2020 deals are incredible—save on AirPods and more
Feeling overwhelmed about how to shop for gifts this year? Santa Claus won't be skipping the holidays due to COVID-19, and you don't have to, either. Black Friday 2020 savings are in full swing at Walmart, so you can find perfect present for everyone on your list while still staying within budget.
The Rollback retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days events, which have been running all month long, focused on three savings opportunities designed to help families spread out their shopping (and most importantly, their money) over time—and we've got thrilling news: The final leg of this exciting shindig has finally dropped!
Starting today, November 25, at 7 p.m. eastern standard time (EST) and running through November 27 (that's Black Friday, babies), you can shop the final round of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days savings event to save big on some of the season's most wished-for products.
Additionally, you can get also free, unlimited delivery through Walmart+, the mega-store's new Amazon Prime-like subscription-based service. Prefer to pick it up? You can also take advantage of contact-free curbside pickup at most locations.
From the hottest toys to an Xbox 3-month Ultimate Game Pass for a ridiculously low price and the Apple AirPods Pro (now at their lowest price ever here at at Amazon), the best Walmart Black Friday deals happening now can help you get everything you need for under the tree this year and keep the COVID-19 Grinch from completely stealing away all your holiday joy. Here are the most incredible markdowns to check out now.
The best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now
Less than $25
Get the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy for $12.96 (Save $3)
Get the Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $19.86 (Save $9)
Get the Pyrex Simple Store Glass Bakeware 14-Piece Set for $19.92 (Save $7.30)
Get the Time and Tru Packable Puffer Jacket for $19.98 (Save $4.98)
Get the Xbox 3-Month Ultimate Game Pass for $22.88 (Save $22)
Get the Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition Board Game for $24.86 (Save $5.11)
Less than $50
Get the Nintendo Switch Rechargeable Controller for $29 (Save $15.88)
Get the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for $18.98 (Save $30.02)
Get the Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle for $34.83 (Save $10.07)
Get the Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $35.96 (Save $14.01)
Get the Little Tikes Adjust 'N Jam Pro Basketball Set for $39.86 (Save $10.13)
Get the Tramontina Enameled Cast-Iron 6.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $39.98 (Save $19.99)
Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for $48.88 in Black (Save $6.12)
Get the Instant Pot Viva 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $49 (Save $70.99)
Less than $100
Get the onn. Medium Party Speaker with LED Lighting for $50 (Save $29)
Get the Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp and Air Fryer for $79 (Save $70)
Get the Sun Joe SPX2003 Electric Pressure Washer for $89 (Save $69.99)
Get the Vera Bradley Compact Weekender Travel Bag for $91 (Save $39)
Get the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise fo $98 (Save $21)
Get the Beats Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip (Black) for $99 (Save $50)
Less than $200
Get the Vizio 24-Inch HD LED Smart TV D24h-G9 for $118 (Save $20)
Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (38 mm, GPS) for $119 (Save $60)
Get the KidKraft Paw Patrol Adventure Bay Play Table for $129.99 (Save $100)
Get the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV 32S327 for $129.99 (Save $120)
Get the Tineco A10 Spartan Cordless Vacuum for $139 (Save $20.99)
Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) for $149 (Save $60)
Get the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer for $169 (Save $30)
Get the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum for $179 (Save $150.99)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 for $199.99 (Save $99.01)
Less than $500
Get the Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K UN50NU6900 for $327.99 (Save $102)
Get the HP 14-Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop for $329 (Save $140)
Get the Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum for $329 (Save $70)
Get the Samsung 58-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $398 (Save $51)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (Save $50)
Less than $1,000
Get the Sony 65-Inch Smart TV KD65X750H for $598 (Save $400)
Get the Samsung 75-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV for $747.99 (Save $252)
Shop the Walmart Black Friday 2020 Deals For Days event
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Walmart Black Friday deals on Fitbits and more