Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals Just Keep Getting Better — Shop Vacuums, Yankee Candles, and More for Cheap

There's no need to wait until after your delicious turkey feast to start holiday shopping online. Plenty of brands and retailers are kicking off their Black Friday sales extra early this year — and Walmart is one place you'll definitely want to shop.

That's because it's giving us Black Friday-worthy savings throughout the month of November as part of its Deals for Days promotion. The reinvented shopping experience brings three waves of markdowns to ensure customers can get the products they want in a safe and timely manner. Each event features a new round of deals on big-ticket items like 4K TVs, vacuums, and laptops, along with everyday essentials like winter coats, kitchen utensils, and bed sheets.

Walmart is kicking off its second event online today, November 10, and in stores on Friday, November 12. This batch features impressive deals on clothing, tech, and home goods. There are hundreds of products to choose from, and we're highlighting a handful you need to get in your cart ASAP.

12 Early Walmart Black Friday Deals to Shop Now:

Around this time of year, it seems like everyone is trying to get Apple AirPods for cheap. So you'll definitely want to grab this pair with a charging case while it's only $89. This is also one of the best times of the year to find TV deals at Walmart. Case in point: This 55-inch Samsung 4K TV.

As for other tech deals, you can snag this 15-inch HP laptop for $120 off and this Samsung Galaxy tablet for $80 off. Walmart is also packed with great deals on home essentials, including this 28-piece cookware and bakeware set for $79 and this self-emptying Shark robot vacuum for 42 percent off.

If you or someone you know loves candles, these large glass jars from Yankee Candle are just $10 each and available in festive holiday scents. Plus, this faux fur-hooded jacket from viral brand Orolay is almost half-off, and this hard-sided suitcase is one of Walmart's "special buys" at just $29, which means you can only get it at Walmart at this low price.

With prices this low, products are already selling out quickly and won't stay in stock for much longer. So don't hesitate to add what you want to your cart. Keep scrolling to find 12 of the best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can score ahead of November 26.

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

robot vacuum

- 288 Available at Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

airpods

- 89 Available at Walmart

HP 15.6-Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop

laptop

- 279 Available at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

smart tablet

- 139 Available at Walmart

Arlo Essential Camera 3 Pack

security cameras

- 199 Available at Walmart

Samsung 55-Inch Class 4K Smart TV

Special Buy

smart tv

- 478 Available at Walmart

Protege 20-Inch Hardside Luggage

Special Buy

suitcase

- 29 Available at Walmart

Yankee Candle Large Jar

candle

- 10 Available at Walmart

Shark Cordless PetPRO with Powerfins

vacuum cleaner

- 159 Available at Walmart

Thyme & Table Non-Stick Cookware & Bakeware 28-Pieces Set

Special Buy

cookware set

- 79 Available at Walmart

Hotel Style Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

Special Buy

bedding set

- 45 Available at Walmart

Orolay Puffer Hooded Down Coat with Removable Fur Collar

woman in jacket

- 79.99 Available at Walmart

