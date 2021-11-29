Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals May Be Even Better Than Black Friday — Here Are the 20 Best
Normally, we don't care for Mondays, except for tomorrow: It's Cyber Monday and the Internet is going to be packed with incredible savings. That means it's time to prioritize which ones to take advantage of, and we suggest putting Walmart at the top of your list.
The retailer is essentially a one-stop shop for all your holiday needs. Whether you've been waiting for a reason to upgrade some of your home devices and kitchen appliances or are browsing for the perfect gifts for friends and family, Walmart is almost guaranteed to have everything you need and for way less.
There are deals on robot vacuums, popular hot hair tools, customer-loved Apple products, and so much more — and some of these markdowns are even better than they were on Black Friday.
Here are the 20 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now:
Dreamers by Debut Rainbow Striped Sweater with Puff Sleeves, $11.99 (orig. $19.99)
Blue Star Clothing Full Length Plush Body Robe, $11.99 (orig. $29.99)
WoodWick Medium Hourglass Candle Holiday Gift Set, $19.98 (orig. $29.99)
Portland Boot Company Lucy Short Bootie, $19.99 (orig. $45)
Muk Luks Cheryl Faux Fur-Lined Side Button Pattern Knit Boots, $25.99 (orig. $65)
Oral-B Pro 1,000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $29.97 (orig. $49.97)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $34.88 (orig. $54)
Mark Alan Long Single-Breasted Faux Shearling Coat, $34.88 (orig. $39.88)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Purple Bundle, $48 (special buy)
AncestryDNA Test Kit, $49 (orig. $99)
Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-Inch, $87 (orig. $199.99)
Gotrax Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard, $98 (orig. $199)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker, $99 (special buy)
Vizio 32-Inch 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar, $99 (orig. $128)
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $109 (special buy)
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $118.99 (orig. $199.95)
Kent 26-Inch Seachange Bike, $128 (orig. $168)
Bissell Proheat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $259 (orig. $299)
iRobot Roomba i3 3150 Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $399)
Tech and electronics are some of the most sought-after products during the holiday season. That's why you'll want to use this time to save on smart devices. Right now, you can snag the Apple Watch Series 3 for $90 off and the Fitbit fitness tracker for 40 percent off. Plus, this Samsung Chromebook 4 that normally goes for $200 is now only $87.
Some other impressive deals come from the home department. If you're a pet parent, you'll definitely want to scoop up this Bissell carpet cleaner while it's $40 off, along with this iRobot Roomba vacuum that'll keep your floors free of dust, dirt, and other particles for $100 off.
We've also included some great under $50 gift-worthy picks, including this Fujifilm Instax camera bundle, the highly reviewed Revlon one-step hair dryer, and this Oral-B electric toothbrush. This $20 set of festive scented candles from WoodWick would also be a great option.
There's so much on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday, it's almost impossible to not take advantage of these deals. Keep this page open on your computer or phone and refresh it often as we'll be updating with the latest and greatest deals from Walmart. Happy shopping!
