Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals May Be Even Better Than Black Friday — Here Are the 20 Best

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

Walmart

Normally, we don't care for Mondays, except for tomorrow: It's Cyber Monday and the Internet is going to be packed with incredible savings. That means it's time to prioritize which ones to take advantage of, and we suggest putting Walmart at the top of your list.

The retailer is essentially a one-stop shop for all your holiday needs. Whether you've been waiting for a reason to upgrade some of your home devices and kitchen appliances or are browsing for the perfect gifts for friends and family, Walmart is almost guaranteed to have everything you need and for way less.

There are deals on robot vacuums, popular hot hair tools, customer-loved Apple products, and so much more — and some of these markdowns are even better than they were on Black Friday.

Here are the 20 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now:

Tech and electronics are some of the most sought-after products during the holiday season. That's why you'll want to use this time to save on smart devices. Right now, you can snag the Apple Watch Series 3 for $90 off and the Fitbit fitness tracker for 40 percent off. Plus, this Samsung Chromebook 4 that normally goes for $200 is now only $87.

Early Walmart Black Friday Deal

Walmart

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $109 (special buy); walmart.com

laptop

Walmart

Buy It! Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-Inch, $87 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Some other impressive deals come from the home department. If you're a pet parent, you'll definitely want to scoop up this Bissell carpet cleaner while it's $40 off, along with this iRobot Roomba vacuum that'll keep your floors free of dust, dirt, and other particles for $100 off.

vacuum

Walmart

Buy It! Bissell Proheat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $259 (orig. $299); walmart.com

irobot

Walmart

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3 3150 Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $399); walmart.com

We've also included some great under $50 gift-worthy picks, including this Fujifilm Instax camera bundle, the highly reviewed Revlon one-step hair dryer, and this Oral-B electric toothbrush. This $20 set of festive scented candles from WoodWick would also be a great option.

revlon

Walmart

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $34.88 (orig. $54); walmart.com

fujifilm

Walmart

Buy It! Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Purple Bundle, $48 (special buy); walmart.com

candles

Walmart

Buy It! WoodWick Medium Hourglass Candle Holiday Gift Set, $19.98 (orig. $29.99); walmart.com

There's so much on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday, it's almost impossible to not take advantage of these deals. Keep this page open on your computer or phone and refresh it often as we'll be updating with the latest and greatest deals from Walmart. Happy shopping!

