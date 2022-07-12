Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals are live—save on Shark, TCL and Ninja

Snag the best Walmart deals on home, tech and fashion ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Put your deal hunting cap on—Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and Walmart is coming in strong with some of the best discounts we've seen on home goods, tech and kitchen appliances. Walmart's competing Prime Day sale offers tons of doorbuster deals and rollbacks on Reviewed-favorite brands like TCL, Shark and Ninja.

UPDATE 6:50AM EST: Amazon Prime Day is officially here and Walmart is getting in on the fun with an extensive lineup of best-of-web deals on everything from smart tech to home goods. We're live tracking all the best deals available now to help you stretch your dollar this Prime Day 2022—keep scrolling for the savings. - Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed

Now through Thursday, July 14, you can shop Walmart's Rollback sale to save up to 40% on home essentials, up to 50% on tech and as much as 60% on fashion must-haves. If you want to get your hands on best-selling products for a fraction of the price, this sale is just about as good as it gets.

Keep scrolling for insider knowledge on Walmart's massive Amazon Prime Day 2022 rival sale, plus be the first to know about the best Walmart deals available today.

The best Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Walmart

Here are our top five favorite Walmart deals you can shop during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Tech deals at Walmart

From high-definition TVs to wireless headphones, you can find markdowns on smart tech from Samsung, LG and more at Walmart.

Bag major tech bargains at Walmart during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Home deals at Walmart

Pick up all the household essentials you need for hosting guests this summer right now for an incredible price at Walmart. Save big on robot vacuums, air purifiers and more.

Save big on everything from furniture to vacuums right now at Walmart.

Kitchen deals at Walmart

Turning on the oven in the peak of summer heat is a drag. Instead, opt for an affordable air fryer from Walmart. Shop all the best kitchen deals below.

Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day sale lets you save big on kitchen appliances and cooking tools right now.

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Give your wardrobe a refresh on a budget by snagging discounts on trendy clothes and beauty must-haves today at Walmart.

Scoop summer fashion essentials for less at Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year, the sale is being held today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. As in year's past, the shopping event has been met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Walmart is offering tons of deep discounts to rival Amazon Prime Day. The mega retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, grills, air purifiers and more—and the savings are seriously impressive.

When is Walmart running sales during Amazon Prime Day?

Walmart officially launched its competing Amazon Prime Day sale Sunday, July 10. The sale features hundreds of rollbacks on customer-favorite items and is slated to continue through 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 14. During Amazon Prime Day proper—today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13—you can shop the best doorbuster deals at Walmart.

Does Walmart price match on Amazon Prime Day?

Walmart.com offers price matching on select items sold at Amazon and other major retailers. In order to take advantage of Walmart's price match policy, the item you want to price match needs to be identical to the one on Walmart.com and must be in stock at both Walmart and the alternate retailer. It's important to note, however, that if a price decreases after you purchase it, Walmart will not offer price matching.

If you find a product at a lower price at a different retailer that's eligible for a price match under Walmart's policy, you'll need to contact Walmart Customer Care before placing your online order. Keep in mind, you can only price match one product per day.

What are the best Prime Day deals at Walmart?

While Walmart is offering hundreds of impressive sitewide deals, some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on smart TVs, air fryers and laptops.

For instance, you can take home the Sony XR65A90J 65-inch A90J Series Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,749—a whopping $850 price cut from the full $3,599 list price. Ranking as one of the best TVs we've ever tested, the smart screen has incredible contrast and color and a user-friendly smart platform.

Meanwhile, to make meal prep easier this summer, consider the Gourmia 8-quart digital air fryer, down from $99 to just $62.67 right now. Perfect for making delicious calorie-conscious meals, the multi-use countertop appliance can easily air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate food.

Should I shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Whether you have smart tech, home goods or summer fashion finds on your shopping list, you should absolutely shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day sale. The category-wide shopping event is a great opportunity to score customer-favorite brands for less. No matter what you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find a deal worth snatching at Walmart. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, the sale may be especially worthwhile since you'll be able to enjoy rock bottom prices without having to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

