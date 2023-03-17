Walmart's Collector Con event is live—shop figurines, Pokémon cards, Legos and more

Walmart's Collector Con has landed.

Walmart's Collector Con is here. The two day event features spotlights and preorders on merchandise from DC, Marvel, Star Wars, Barbie, WWE and more. Whether you're a collector of Pokémon cards, figurines, Legos, minifigures or models, the Walmart Collector Con event probably has something for you.

Shop Collector Con

One of the biggest perks of the event comes in the form of exclusive preorders. You can preorder new Marvel figurines, like a new Hawkeye Ronin figurine from Marvel, or a brand new Star Wars action figure. You can also preorder classic toys for the event, like Funko Pop figurines of Marvel characters like Spider Man.

If you're a Pokémon fan, you can get Pokémon cards for the Collector Con event, including the deluxe 25th Anniversary set, which comes with 10 special booster packs, collector's edition accessories, special cards and more.

The Collector Con event runs until the end of the day on March 17, so make sure you check out all 47 of the exclusive collectibles and toys on offer before then.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart Collector Con 2023: Shop Star Wars, Marvel, Pokémon, WWE